Established Titles wins "Best Green Business Award" in Scotland at the 9th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Established Titles, a company dedicated to the preservation of the Scottish woodlands by offering unique gift ideas, has won the "Best Green Business Award in Scotland" for 2021. The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria in early 2022 in Dubai.

The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on news in the branding world. Established Titles was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, strategic relationships, new business development and conservation efforts.

Commenting on Established Titles winning the awards, Shiv Kumar (CEO) of Global Brands magazine said, "Established Titles is a charming brand that brings us back to our roots with its selection of traditional titles from the woodlands of Scotland. Their firm commitment to excellence in customer service and a green business model of planting a tree for every order caught our eye when nominating for this award."

Commenting on winning the award, a company representative said, "We find this to be a very encouraging honour to indicate we are on the right path. We will continue to work towards a greener future and raise awareness about this issue in a fun and engaging way"

About Established Titles

Established Titles was set up to preserve the woodlands in Scotland while making a unique gift for those looking for something different. It was started by Katerina, who had fallen in love with the breath-taking sights of the countryside on trips she made during her time studying Law at the University of Durham, and subsequently living in the medieval city of York.

Having stumbled across the Scottish custom of landowners being referred to as Lairds (Scots for Lord or Lady), she combined this trivia with the idea of selling 1 square foot plots of land to create nature reserves for the preservation of woodlands in Scotland - to create Established Title's most wondrous gift offering for those looking for something special. They allow people to purchase small souvenir plots of land so that they may fashion themselves as Lords and Ladies of Scotland. They issue a beautiful, personalised certificate with a unique plot number which shows the exact location of their land. In return for every order they plant a tree with their charity partners such as One Tree Planted and Trees for the Future to help global afforestation efforts.

Established Titles welcomes all good men and women to join them in becoming a Lord or Lady and help save the woodlands of Scotland.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stand out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

