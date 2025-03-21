ESSPL Joins Automation Anywhere, Inc.'s Partner Program as Managed Services Partner, Bringing AI-Powered Automation Services to Customers

BANGALORE, India , March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ESSPL today announced its newly formed collaboration with Automation Anywhere, Inc., the leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA), that puts AI to work across organizations.

With this collaboration, ESSPL will unite its extensive experience in delivering customer-centric solutions with Automation Anywhere's Agentic Process Automation (APA) platform. ESSPL, as the managed services partner, will offer end-to-end automation services to help businesses optimize their operations, enhance customer personalization, and achieve improved efficiency.

ESSPL empowers organizations to harness the power of Agentic Process Automation through Intelligent Automation (IA) to drive transformative growth, efficiency, and innovation. The company's expertise helps customers navigate the complexities of processes and IA adoption, unlocking new opportunities for business success.

ESSPL's Expertise:

Intelligent Automation, Strategy, and Consulting : Help organizations develop tailored Agentic-based strategies, aligning technology with business objectives. Expertly design and implement Intelligent Automation (IA) solutions, leveraging Robotic Process Automation (RPA), machine learning, and cognitive automation to streamline processes.

"Our partnership with Automation Anywhere underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive business excellence. We're excited to leverage Automation Anywhere cutting-edge technology to help our customers achieve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience, and gain a competitive edge," said Sudhir Jaiswal, CEO and President of ESSPL.

"Businesses are increasingly looking for technology solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into workflows, managing complex tasks and helping scale operations to deliver measurable results. Together with ESSPL, we aim to empower customers to navigate their automation journey with confidence and achieve new levels of operational efficiency," said Gaurav Agarwal, Vice president – Asia Pacific, Japan & India, Automation Anywhere, Inc.

About ESSPL:

Enterprise System Solutions Private Limited (ESSPL) is a leading digital transformation service provider with over 27 years of experience in enabling businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital world. With a talented team of 800+ professionals across development centers in India and project management offices in the UK and US, ESSPL operates as a global powerhouse delivering tailored IT solutions. ESSPL is Youngsoft Company. Youngsoft Inc. is based in the USA and provides IT consulting in the healthcare domain.

