Essity's 2025 Annual General Meeting

Essity today held the Annual General Meeting at Stockholm Waterfront Congress Centre, Sweden.

STOCKHOLM, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meeting approved the Parent Company income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for 2024.

The meeting resolved on a dividend for the financial year 2024 of SEK 8.25 per share. Record date for the dividend is set to Monday, March 31, 2025. The dividend is expected to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

The Meeting resolved that the remuneration to each director elected by the Annual General Meeting who is not employed by the company shall amount to SEK 960,000 and the Chairman of the Board of Directors is to receive SEK 2,880,000. Each member of the Remuneration Committee is to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 145,000, while the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee is to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 170,000. Each member of the Audit Committee is to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 350,000, while the Chairman of the Audit Committee is to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 490,000. Remuneration to the auditor is to be paid according to approved invoice.

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Director's proposal on a cash-based incentive program. The meeting also approved the Board of Director's remuneration report. The Board of Directors and the CEO were granted discharge from liability for the 2024 fiscal year.

Board members Maria Carell, Annemarie Gardshol, Magnus Groth, Jan Gurander, Torbjörn Lööf, Bert Nordberg, Barbara M. Thoralfsson and Karl Åberg were re-elected. Alexander Lacik and Katarina Martinson were elected as a new directors. Ewa Björling had declined re-election. Jan Gurander was elected Chairman of the Board. Ernst & Young AB was appointed the company's auditor for a mandate period until the end of the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

The meeting resolved to amend the articles of association, to reduce the share capital through cancellation of own shares and to increase the share capital through a bonus issue.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on buy-back of Essity B shares and to transfer shares bought back by the company. These authorizations are valid until the next Annual General Meeting.

Minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company website, www.essity.com, within two weeks.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-s-2025-annual-general-meeting,c4122527

The following files are available for download: