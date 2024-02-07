Essity included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2024

Essity

07 Feb, 2024, 12:33 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has, for the third consecutive year, been included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook. In the review of more than 9,400 companies worldwide, Essity is part of the top 10% to be selected for this year's Yearbook.

S&P Global is an international finance and analytics company that annually reviews the world's most sustainable companies. Each company answers a comprehensive questionnaire that is analyzed alongside public environmental, social and governance (ESG) data. 

"Every day, over a billion people use our products, services and solutions. Thanks to responsible business practice throughout the value chain and breakthrough innovations, Essity and our customers are reducing the environmental footprint. Happy to see this important work being recognized," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.


To be listed in the Yearbook, companies must score within the top 15% of their industry and must achieve a CSA Score within 30% of their industry's top-performing company.

For further information, please contact:
Malin Herrmann Geijer, Media Relations Manager, +46 706 170 588, malin.herrmann@essity.com

