Essex, Furukawa Electric Agree to Global Joint Venture

The joint venture will expand upon a previous magnet wire partnership between the two entities in Europe. Upon execution of the definitive agreements and customary regulatory and other approvals, the companies will combine their magnet wire business operations over the course of the next several months to create a global market leader. The combined company will operate as Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire, LLC, using the "Essex Furukawa" brand.

"Today is an exciting day, not only due to the announcement of the Essex Furukawa deal, but also as it marks the creation of a technological powerhouse in the magnet wire industry that can service many of the leading enterprises," said Brian Kim, CEO of Superior Essex. "As a singular entity -- and relying on the strengths of both Essex Magnet Wire and Furukawa Electric -- we will be able to draw on more than two centuries of combined experience and knowledge to push the boundaries of innovation while remaining focused on delivering manufacturing excellence, technological advancement, and outstanding customer service."

The new global joint venture will be able to lead in technological advancements; have market leadership positions in North America, Europe, and Asia; allow for strategic customer partnerships, and expedite research and development advancements. The new venture is expected to benefit from significant synergies, including expansion of custom product solutions, the sharing of best practices, and the ability to better service customers with additional points of shipping, expanded global sales and technical teams, increased global rod & foundry resources, and a diversified global innovation team, especially for EV/HEV developments.

Essex Furukawa will have nearly 2,100 employees working at 17 locations in eight countries.

About Superior Essex

Superior Essex is the parent brand of Essex Magnet Wire, Superior Essex Communications, and Essex Brownell. It has over 3,000 employees in 11 countries, on three continents. Superior Essex is the leading, global provider of magnet wire and is on the forefront of communications fiber application as well as Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology. It is instrumental in creating disruptive technological advancements in the electrification of the automotive, energy, and industrial sectors. Superior Essex is committed to pioneering smart building technology while also setting the pace on sustainability. Superior Essex is Everywhere You Live and Work®. Additional information is available at http://superioressex.com

About Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Furukawa Electric (TSE; 5801, ISIN; JP3827200001) Group started business in 1884, when its copper-smelting facility and wire manufacturing factory was established. Since then Furukawa Electric has become pioneers in the latest technologies by addressing diverse technological issues. Furukawa Electric has released products in a number of areas, including telecommunications, electronics, automobiles, and construction, with the three types of materials it works with at their core, namely, optics, plastics, and metals. Many of these products have attained the top global market share, and all of its products have contributed to society in numerous business areas. To learn more about Furukawa Electric, please visit furukawaelectric.com

