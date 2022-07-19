Essential Pharma makes strong progress in its ESG performance and now exceeds sector benchmarks

EGHAM, England, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essential Pharma, an international speciality pharma group focused on maintaining access to well-established, "at risk" products essential to patients across multiple therapeutic areas, announces strong year-on-year progress in its ESG performance, a core objective now embedded in the company's operating culture.

Essential Pharma is focused on meeting the growing expectations of its employees, owners, suppliers and customers by enhancing its Environmental, Social and corporate Governance (ESG) performance in areas that matter most to its business and its stakeholders. The organisation continues to strengthen its operating platform and is committed to achieving growth through sustainable practices.

Essential Pharma is therefore pleased to announce that, in a report by the independent advisory firm Apex ESG Ratings and Advisory, the company has seen a strong improvement in all areas of its ESG performance over the past year.

The company now exceeds the sector benchmark for its overall ESG rating and for all three measures – Environmental, Social and Governance – based on the findings from this latest report. This builds on previous progress in instituting policies, oversight mechanisms, and information systems as part of the robust governance that is integral to the company's business success.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of more than 300 individual data points benchmarked against healthcare sector peers. Over the last twelve months, Essential Pharma has made significant progress with the introduction of the company's new environmental policy and increased emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company achieved strong scores for human capital management including workforce health, safety and well-being, as well as strengthened corporate governance and business conduct.

Chief Operating Officer, Colin Brown, commented: "We are pleased to have made such rapid progress in meeting, and in some cases exceeding, our ESG targets for the last twelve months. The emphasis on ESG topics across our business continues to increase and we have mapped out even more ambitious targets for the years ahead. This ESG infrastructure is designed to ensure that our company grows sustainably and that we achieve our commercial targets responsibly. In parallel with our commitment to vulnerable patients to maintain continuity of supply of their essential medicines, Essential Pharma is focused on ensuring we have a positive impact on the planet, society and our employees. It is a strategic objective that we maintain Essential Pharma's positive ESG momentum and position the company as a frontrunner in responsibility and sustainability."

With its commitment to embedding ESG best practices into its organisational, governance and compliance frameworks, the company is working to further improve its performance in the coming year through the introduction of new initiatives, including a Diversity and Inclusion Policy and Menopause Policy to provide enhanced support to employees and their managers.

About Essential Pharma

Essential Pharma is an international speciality pharmaceutical group dedicated to maintaining access to well-established, "at risk" products essential to patients across multiple therapeutic areas. The group has been an important and valued partner to healthcare providers for over 20 years by giving patients access to medicines that otherwise would not be available.

Essential Pharma operates globally in more than 20 countries, supplying a portfolio of over 150 essential medicines across multiple therapeutic areas. Essential Pharma's growth strategy is based around identifying and acquiring mature, at-risk products from larger pharmaceutical groups looking to streamline their product portfolios.

It is a trusted partner to multiple pharma companies of all sizes, with a proven history of integrating assets, managing complex technology and product transfers while ensuring continuous and sustainable supply to patients.

Essential Pharma maintains strong relationships with partners at eight manufacturing sites across the EU and US in order to ensure the continuing manufacture of its products to the highest regulatory standards.

Essential Pharma's growth strategy is backed by Gyrus Capital, an investment firm dedicated to transformational investments in sectors with long term sustainable growth, including healthcare.

For more information, please visit essentialpharmagroup.com

About Apex ESG Services

Apex ESG Ratings and Advisory was established to satisfy the urgent market need for a high quality, global, end-to-end ESG solution set for the private markets. It delivers meaningful, measurable change for LPs, GPs and portfolio companies with best-in-class ESG analytics tools for data collection, benchmarking and improvement that positively impact business today for a sustainable tomorrow.

Its multi-award-winning services are delivering into over 50 countries for investment managers and companies, with an ecosystem of more than 1 million employees. Apex ESG Services offers a unique combination of superb client service, tailored software, flexible product choices, and independently verified ESG data and reporting, which is cost effective and at scale.

