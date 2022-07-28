Essential Oils Market is expected to display an steady growth by 2027|CAGR: ~9%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights the Essential Oils Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% from 2021-2027. The analysis has been segmented into Type (Orange, Eucalyptus, Lavender, Peppermint, Citronella, Lemon, Tea Tree, Clove, Spearmint, and Others); Method of Extraction (Distillation, Carbon Dioxide Extraction, Cold Press Extraction, Solvent Extraction, and Others); Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Home Care, and Others); Region/Country.

Click here to view the Report Description & TOC

The report has been aggregated by collecting informative data from various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the essential oils market. The report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors that are influencing market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the essential oils market at the regional levels.

Request for Sample Pages

Market Overview

The global essential oils market is expected to witness robust growth mainly due to the increase in demand for aromatherapy, the growing uses of essential oils in food & beverage, and cosmetic products, and the usage of essential oils in various applications such as flavor & fragrance, aromatherapies, and others. In the pharmaceutical industry, essential oils are extensively used in capsules and tablets. The functional properties of ethereal oils make them crucial ingredients in the pharmaceutical industry for the production of capsules and tablets.

The global Essential Oils market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

In 2020, orange oil accounted for a significant share of the global essential oils market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the availability of orange essential oil, antimicrobial activity, pain relief, and anti-cancer properties. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information of India , d-Limonene, the most abundant constituent of navel orange essential oil, has been shown to have anti-proliferative and apoptosis-inducing effects, thus it has been used as a chemopreventive and chemotherapeutic agent against multiple types of tumors.

, d-Limonene, the most abundant constituent of navel orange essential oil, has been shown to have anti-proliferative and apoptosis-inducing effects, thus it has been used as a chemopreventive and chemotherapeutic agent against multiple types of tumors. Among these, the distillation segment held a prominent share in 2020 and will continue to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The efficiency of the distillation method is expected to drive the growth of this segment. Distillation, or classical distillation, is the process of separating the components or substances from a liquid mixture by using selective boiling and condensation. To separate a mixture of liquids, the mixture can be heated to force components, which have different boiling points, into the gas phase. The gas is then condensed back into liquid form and collected.

Have a Look at the Chapters

Essential Oils Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , India , South Korea , Japan , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

In 2020, Europe accounted for a significant amount of shares in the global essential oils market and it is expected to grow at a substantial growth rate in 2020. This is attributed to the presence of developed end-use industries and rising awareness about the benefits of essential oils amongst consumers. The presence of organizations such as the European Federation of Essential Oils (EFEO) has benefitted the industry growth in Europe. According to EFEO, its aim is to represent producers and traders of essential oils and related products within Europe. It protects and promotes their interest and acts in defense of these products at relevant national, European, and international levels.

The major players targeting the market include

Cargill Inc.

Firmenich SA

Rocky Mountain Oils LLC

Young Living Essential Oils LC.

Sydney Essential Oil Company

Essential Oils Of New Zealand Ltd.

Robertet SA

The Lebermuth Company Inc.

Givaudan SA

West India Spices Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating in the global context. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the essential oils market. The major players have been analyzed using different research methodologies for getting insight views on market competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and advancements in the essential oils market?

Which factors are influencing the essential oils market over the forecast period?

What are the challenges, threats, and risks in the essential oils market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the essential oils market?

What are the demanding regions of the essential oils globally?

What will be the market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by the companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

About UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Browse Other Related Research Reports from UnivDatos Market Insights

About UnivDatos Market Insights

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

Contact

UnivDatos Market Insights

Ankita Gupta

Director Operations

Ph: +91-7838604911

Email: Ankita.gupta@univdatos.com

Website: https://univdatos.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1225049/UnivDatos_Logo.jpg

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.