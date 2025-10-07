Essence SmartCare's AI-Driven Care@Home™ Communicator 2.0 Earns Reimbursement Certification - A Milestone in Global Telecare Innovation

Expanding Global Relevance of Reimbursable Telecare

The GKV certification affirms the product's compliance with rigorous standards for safety, usability, and health impact. While the certification is country-specific, its implications are international: governments and insurers worldwide are moving toward outcome-driven care models that emphasize early intervention and remote assistance—areas where the Communicator 2.0 excels.

Part of the Comprehensive Care@Home™ Platform

The Care@Home™ Communicator 2.0 is an integral component of Essence SmartCare's award-winning Care@Home™ platform, a modular ecosystem designed to support aging-in-place through advanced technologies. This wireless, battery-powered, voice-enabled secondary emergency communication device extends safety coverage throughout the home—especially in high-risk areas like bathrooms and kitchens. Thanks to its wide global adoption, the platform enables over 3.5 million emergency calls every year, delivering timely assistance and true peace of mind to millions of seniors and their families worldwide.

Built with intelligent voice activation and using advanced audio analytics, the Communicator 2.0 can automatically initiate a two-way voice call with a monitoring center when it detects a preset verbal trigger—providing a hands-free lifeline in situations where pressing a button may be impossible. In multi-device deployments, the voice extension modules act as remote microphones and speakers for the main panel, while automatically conveying the resident's room location to emergency services for faster, more targeted response. This feature complements its physical emergency button, LED indicators, and splash-proof design, all of which enable fast, reliable response without requiring cabling or invasive installation.

A Win for Stakeholders Across the Healthcare Ecosystem

With this recognition, Essence SmartCare's technology becomes one of the few emergency voice solutions eligible for prescription-based reimbursement in a major public healthcare system—potentially shaping policy trends not only in Germany, but also in other regions including North America, the UK, the Nordics, LATAM and APAC.

Health insurers can now integrate this solution into preventive care packages to reduce costs related to hospitalization, falls, or long-term care.

Care providers and monitoring centers gain a scalable, easy-to-install tool that supports faster and more efficient emergency response - even in isolated or high-risk areas of the home.

Older adults and their families benefit from greater peace of mind, knowing help is accessible by voice alone—without added financial burden.

A Strategic Milestone for Global Health Innovation

"This certification is more than a local endorsement—it signals a growing international appetite for reimbursable home safety solutions, driven by the latest AI technology," said Ohad Amir, Chief Technology Officer, at Essence Group. "The Communicator 2.0 aligns with our vision of dignified aging, equitable access, and the smart home as a hub for independent living."

The announcement underscores Essence SmartCare's commitment to pioneering scalable, inclusive, and connected health solutions that help governments, providers, and families around the world redefine eldercare.

