The research, led by Techniker Krankenkasse aims to demonstrate how innovative SmartCare emergency detection systems can help independent seniors age in place

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence SmartCare, a global leader in IoT remote care solutions, has announced it was chosen as the sole technology provider for the "INES" (intelligent emergency detection system) project. Sponsored by the Innovation Fund, the project is being spearheaded by Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), one of the largest health insurance funds in Germany, along with a total of nine partners. The initiative aims to shift Germany's elderly care paradigm, launching a research study to determine to what extent the use of smart emergency systems can effectively improve the care of independent seniors. The INES study will serve as a proof of concept for future initiatives, and is being conducted in tandem with Die Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe e.V., a nonprofit healthcare organization providing aid both in Germany and internationally, and the Deutsches Rotes Kreuz (DRK).

Essence SmartCare Selected to Provide Advanced Remote Senior Care Technology for "INES" Research Project

Recent reports indicate that Germany's aging population will increase 37% by 2055, from roughly 5.0 million to 6.8 million individuals. Concurrent with this shift in demographics is a growing preference among seniors to live independently at home, putting strain on family members, caretakers, and even emergency responders. This collaborative effort underscores the viability and necessity of advanced telecare solutions, positioning Essence SmartCare at the forefront of a fundamental shift in care in Germany, creating a model for cost-effective elderly care and fall detection amid rising expenses associated with senior care facilities and professional caregiving.

The study, which began in June 2023 and will run for 21 months, will provide close to 2,000 seniors over the age of 75 living alone across three regions in Germany with Essence's unique and patented technology to determine the benefits of smart emergency detection devices. This includes the AI-enabled MDsense solution – a radar-based, non-wearable home monitoring system that automatically detects falls and contacts emergency services – as well as its Voice Extender, which allows seniors to make 2-way calls from any room in the home. Essence's platform was chosen as the sole technology provider, catalysing the digital transformation of an analogue health system and enabling individuals to thrive safely within the comfort of their own homes.

"We look forward to embarking on this initiative with TK and their esteemed partners to redefine the standard of care for aging populations in Germany," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "This is a huge step forward in moving beyond traditional 'red button' solutions, and we're honored our radar fall detection device, MDsense, was selected to drive the transformation -- playing a key role in creating a safer and smarter independent living environment for seniors in a scalable and financially viable way."

Essence's radar-based fall detection technology stood out in a thorough vetting process, demonstrating unparalleled reliability with superior accuracy in fall detection and a remarkably low false positives rate. MDsense also distinguished itself with its simple installation, low maintenance, and cost-efficiency. Additionally, Essence's Voice Extender is equipped with intelligent extender capabilities to provide a vital communication link even when the panic button is out of reach. Essence SmartCare emerged as a leader for the INES project based on the company's extensive global experience in remote care solutions and the advanced capabilities of its solutions to meet the needs of seniors living alone in Germany.

"At Essence SmartCare, our systems are meticulously designed to deliver a responsive and customizable solutions that maintains the dignity and autonomy of the elderly," said Karin Schifter-Maor, CEO of Essence SmartCare. "As German citizens face rising costs associated with providing elderly care, we recognized an opportunity for Essence to significantly contribute to the development of a cohesive care infrastructure that will empower individuals to live independently, without being overburdened with costs."

