Essence SmartCare Partners with Medequip to Provide Advanced Health and Care Technology to Social Care Providers Across the UK

Rollout of Care@Home Telecare Services Platform to Help Improve Quality of Care and Reduce Associated Costs of Health and Social Care Services

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence SmartCare, a leader in IoT-based advanced remote care solutions, part of Essence Group, today announced its partnership with Medequip, one of the UK's leading registered providers of social housing, to implement its Care@Home telecare services platform in social care and retirement facilities across England.

The collaboration has seen Medequip begin to integrate Essence's entire Care@Home platform into social housing and sheltered accommodation facilities around the UK. It involves implementing both the Care@Home Family and Care@Home Pro services for intelligent emergency alerting based on seniors' activity. The advanced technology will enable local councils to provide improved services, including round-the-clock monitoring through the Medequip Connect monitoring and emergency response service.

"Essence and Medequip share a joint commitment to supporting seniors and vulnerable people by introducing technologies that enable them to maintain their independence, whether living at home or in assisted living facilities," said Barak Katz, General Manager of Essence SmartCare. "We are delighted to partner with Medequip and look forward to collaborating on more nationwide projects as we continue in our mission to improve the provision of care for these individuals across the UK."

Essence's Care@Home Pro is an end-to-end solution for telecare service providers that continuously learns and adapts to the daily behavior of individuals to identify significant deviation from daily routines. It provides real-time alerts to enable timely interventions that can potentially prevent deterioration in a person's wellbeing. The Care@Home Family offering provides proactive customized care that allows families to support vulnerable relatives who require partial or full daily monitoring, without infringing on their dignity. It includes the MDsense multi-dimensional fall detection solution, a non-wearable, wireless, battery-powered technology that provides round-the-clock monitoring. It enables caregivers to respond to events faster by eliminating the risk of missed falls or false alerts.

"Partnering with Essence SmartCare is enabling us to significantly improve our services offering, providing caregivers with advanced tools that enhance the safety of their residents while providing timely alerts to enable them to respond promptly in case of emergency," said Stephen McKee, Head of Technology Enabled Care, Medequip. "As the UK's aging population continues to grow, these implementations will prove crucial in allowing people to maintain their independence and dignity."

Essence and Medequip have initiated installations of the Care@Home platform in homes across London, with the expectation to have completed 3,000 implementations in London and the North West by August 2023.

"We are proud of our continued success in the UK market, providing cutting-edge technologies that make a difference and substantially improve the provision of care for those who need it most," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "We are delighted to enter a long-term partnership with a market leader such as Medequip that shares our commitment to providing peace of mind and improving the lives of seniors and vulnerable populations."

About Essence SmartCare

Essence SmartCare, part of the Essence Group, develops advanced health and remote monitoring platforms for market-leading healthcare and senior care providers, enabling smart preventive care and emergency response so seniors can live life to the fullest – with total peace of mind. Partnering with Essence SmartCare helps position companies as progressive, forward-thinking and in touch with the need to enable elderly and vulnerable people to lead more independent and safer lives.

For more information: www.essencesmartcare.com

About Medequip

Medequip Assistive Technology is the leading provider of community equipment services to local authorities and the NHS across the UK, delivering a wide range of equipment and support to people in their own homes, keeping people independent for longer. This experience enables Medequip to be an ideal partner/supplier to any care provider including Nursing and Residential homes, Charities and Sheltered Housing as well as wholesale supply to Retailers and direct to Consumers through our ecommerce website: www.manageathome.co.uk

