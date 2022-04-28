Espresso Capital Expands UK and European Coverage with New London Office

"I'm excited to join Espresso and to help drive the firm's rapid growth in the UK and Europe," said Jayaprakash. "The venture debt market is growing in Europe, with more and more companies looking for new options to finance their growth. Espresso has been leading the way in modern venture debt lending in North America for more than a decade. The firm is exceptionally well positioned to bring differentiated financing solutions to founders and investors across the UK and Europe."

Headquartered in Toronto and with offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago, Espresso has been offering innovative venture debt solutions since 2009. During that time, the firm has provided non-dilutive capital to more than 300 technology and healthcare companies across North America.

"After closing several initial deals in the UK in late 2021 and early 2022, we're delighted to officially launch our UK office," said Espresso Managing Director Will Hutchins. "We're excited to work with founders and investors in the UK and Europe to help them accelerate growth, extend runway, and increase their strategic flexibility."

Jayaprakash was previously with Silicon Valley Bank (UK), where he was most recently Senior Vice President. In that role, he managed a portfolio of early stage UK and European technology businesses, providing global banking solutions, access to debt finance, and introductions to key strategic investors. He began his career at HSBC Bank Plc, where he provided debt solutions to businesses across an array of industry verticals.

