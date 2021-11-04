eSports Betting May Be In Its Infancy, But It Surely Holds A Very Bright Future

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - For as long as there have been sports, there has been gambling on sports. This has been due to people's confidence in their teams or their own ability to understand the game and take their chances on their own knowledge. In the United States, sports betting is a long-standing tradition. It's been around since before people were born in America, and it will be here for a very long time. Recently, eSports have become more popular than ever, with over 200 million viewers worldwide watching professional gamers play video games on different platforms. While eSports betting is still in its relative infancy, it is expected to grow in the coming decades exponentially. An article in SNAPPOW, an online gambling daily, said that with more states legalizing online eSports betting sites, we foresee a boom in value and popularity. The article continued saying: "With the evolution of eSports games and increased viewership, we also see a rise in gambling. While eSports betting has always been around, online betting sites have begun to embrace the relatively new market. There are eSports games played on different platforms such as PC, console, or even mobile devices. It has been gaining more popularity among players of different ages, gender, socio-economic status, and even ethnicity. So, while the total number of eSports sports betting sites may not be that high, it is expected to grow exponentially in the years ahead." Active tech companies in the markets today include: Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP), Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR), AGS (NYSE: AGS).

SNAPPOW continued: "While some states have chosen to ban online gambling for eSports games, some have embraced the idea behind eSports betting. With an increasing number of people worldwide watching eSports games, including very young children, it is evident why there is a growing demand for online gambling sites to offer eSports betting. So far, most eSports betting sites accept bets on League of Legends (LoL), Dota 2, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO). As the popularity of online gambling sites continues to increase, we can expect eSports betting platforms to expand their services. Some eSports betting sites offer odds on mobile games, such as Clash Royale or Arena of Valor. eSports betting is in its infancy, but it holds a very bright future. In recent years, online eSports gaming betting has been on the rise. With the boom of eSports games and increasing viewership, we can expect steady growth in this market. With more states legalizing online gambling, expect to see an increase in demand for various eSports-based online games. This will mark the rise of eSports as mainstream and as a more appropriate source for betting."



Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET) – BREAKING NEWS - Esports Technologies to Host a Live Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Tournament at SiGMA Europe - Will Attract a Worldwide Audience with Live Streams of Top-of-Class Esports Teams - Esports Technologies , a Platinum Sponsor at SiGMA Europe, is exclusively presenting a live Counter Strike: Global Offensive tournament, the Sigma Esports Technologies Cup, where legends of the game will team up and take on the next generation of players making their mark on the battlefield.

Eight teams will battle it out over the three days of the SiGMA exhibition, being held at the Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre November 16–18. Winners will take bragging rights, a trophy and prizes from a pool of $15,000.

Among the eight teams will be Astralis Talent from Denmark, SAW Youngsters from Portugal and Eversio from Malta.

There will also be a wildcard team assembled by Esports Technologies and Emil "HeatoN" Christensen, who will also captain the team. HeatoN is an esports manager and former Swedish professional Counter-Strike player, formerly team captain of Ninjas in Pyjamas (NiP). HeatoN was the manager of NiP up until October 2018 and is widely considered one of the best Counter-Strike players of all time.

A series of closed online qualifiers will also be taking place on HLTV from November 3–6 to determine which two teams will join the teams listed above in Malta. Live streams for these online qualifiers as well as the live event will also be available on Twitch.

During SiGMA Europe, Esports Technologies will also be hosting an Esports workshop where delegates can learn more about the future of Esports and the key trends impacting the sector—which is on track to reach $20.7 billion by 2027, according to recent research from Valuates Reports. The workshop will be co-hosted by esports industry leaders.

Mark Thorne, CMO, Esports Technologies, said, "We are excited to be participating so prominently in this year's SiGMA Europe, one of the truly elite events in the world of gaming. This event reflects well on Malta's emergence as an international hub for the esports industry."

The tournament will take place at the dedicated Esports Arena within the Sigma Esports Village.

"We're going all out for what promises to be our biggest event yet," said SiGMA Group founder Eman Pulis. "Esports is one of the fastest-growing verticals out there right now, and we're excited to partner with Esports Technologies and Gamers.com.mt to bring the best of this explosive, vibrant ecosystem to Malta Week. CONTINUED… READ THIS AND MORE NEWS FOR EBET BY VISITING: https://esportstechnologies.com/news/

In other technology recent news of interest:

In honor of Veterans Day and National Veterans and Military Families Month, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) recently announced that it is proudly collaborating with the Pat Tillman Foundation, which carries on Pat Tillman's legacy by giving military service members, veterans and spouses the educational tools and community support to reach their fullest potential as leaders.

"We are honored to work with the Pat Tillman Foundation as we share a mutual commitment to empowering and supporting veterans and their families," said Jason Robins, DraftKings' co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "The entire DraftKings team is proud of the work we do to support our military, veterans and families through our Tech for Heroes program, and we're excited to expand our DK S.E.R.V.E.S. efforts in collaboration with the Pat Tillman Foundation."

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP), a digital business ecosystem for consumers, digital advertisers, video gamers and travelers, recently announced the plans to form the MedTrek Fund, which is expected to be a blockchain securitized closed-end fund. The fund once formed, is anticipated to seek to list on multiple regulated exchanges, subject to regulatory approval.

The Company has designed a new class of medical facilities that integrates unique geometries and technologies it believes will reduce the spread of infection.

According to a WHO report in 2019, an estimated 7 percent of hospitalized patients in high-income countries and 10% of hospitalized patients in low- and middle-income countries will acquire one or more health care-associated infections ("HAIs") at any given time.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, recently announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"Corsair remains well positioned to capitalize on the underlying secular growth trends around gaming, esports and streaming, and we intend to continue to make investments to enhance our customer experience. During the third quarter, we were pleased to see our strong pace of innovation continued with the release of our new FaceCam 1080p streaming camera and Xeneon gaming monitor. These both represent an initial entry for us into large and growing markets. We just announced the first of our DDR5 products and believe we are well positioned to maintain our leadership position in the memory components category. Despite the headwinds caused by the current global logistics and supply chain environment, we believe that underlying consumer demand for gaming and streaming products remains strong," stated Andy Paul, Chief Executive Officer of Corsair.

Game Play Network ("GPN") recently announced a game publication agreement with AGS (NYSE: AGS) to integrate AGS' remote game server (RGS) and online and mobile games into GPN's B2C website & mobile app.

"We are excited to be partnering with one of the leading game developers in the industry, with a game portfolio that includes class-leading titles such as Fu Nan Fu Nu, Rakin' Bacon! and Golden Wins," said Sam Kiki, GPN's Chief Commercial Officer. "AGS' game portfolio will shortly be available on b spot, our B2C app. More importantly, we are assisting AGS with its targeted 2022 launch of this new class of games to our B2B customers, including SuperDraft, the daily fantasy platform partnered with Caesars Entertainment."



