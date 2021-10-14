Esports Betting Industry On PC-Based Games Is On The Upswing

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For a long time, the conversation in the gaming world was focused on mobile being the future of the industry. Now, in 2021, the future has officially arrived. Our society is becoming more dependent on smartphones, with more than 90% of Americans owning a smartphone, and the rest of the developed world is only slightly behind the United States' pace. It is not a surprise that revenue from mobile gaming is rising, but the growth rate is something sportsbooks need to keep an eye on in the future. The more the common gamers pour their money into mobile gaming, the more sportsbooks will need to be ready to pounce. Already more than 40% of smartphone owners are paying at least $50 per month on games, which translates to $600 per year. That isn't a small sum for most people, and a quarter of the users are up to at least $1,000 per year on mobile gaming. Simply put, the future used to be mobile gaming, but it is becoming increasingly apparent that the future is here and the switch from PC gaming to mobile gaming is vital. A recent article on iGamingBusiness.com said that: "The issue for sportsbooks offering esports options is that now is not the right time to roll out betting options on mobile gaming. While most users are starting to use mobile gaming more than PC or consoles, the competitive gaming world has not made the switch yet. Most of the money is still in traditional esports played on PCs, and the industry has not adapted tournaments on a massive scale to mobile." Active gaming and tech companies in the markets today include: Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG), Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS), Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG).

iGamingBusiness.com continued: "There is also an issue with age demographics, as most of those playing mobile games are not old enough to wager. So it is plausible that any offerings on mobile gaming would miss the intended audience and not be as popular. The esports betting industry on PC-based games is on the upswing, and sportsbooks need to capitalize on that while keeping an eye on the future. This is why sportsbooks need to begin compiling the requisite data to be prepared for when mobile gaming tournaments hit the mainstream. It is difficult to keep track and collect accurate statistics from the few tournaments for mobile gaming, but that data is the key to unlocking the future of betting on these mobile games. The sportsbooks cannot afford to be behind the times and need to be ready to capture the transition when bettors are ready to wager on mobile gaming."

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET) – BREAKING NEWS - Esports Technologies CEO Aaron Speach to Participate in Fireside Chat at Needham Consumer Tech/E-Commerce Conference on November 22, 2021 - Esports Technologies , a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technologies, announced today that CEO Aaron Speach will participate in a fireside chat at Needham & Company's 1st Annual Consumer Tech/E-Commerce Virtual Conference on November 22, 2021.

Through the conference's fireside chats, one-on-ones, and small-group meetings, investors will have the opportunity to meet with executives from a select group of consumer tech and e-commerce companies. Topics of discussion will include trends the companies are seeing as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, new product launches, and general updates on their businesses. In addition to Esports Technologies, sports betting industry leaders Draft Kings and Penn National as well as top retail and technology companies will be participating in the conference.

"Needham & Company's Consumer Tech/E-Commerce Conference is a unique opportunity to tell investors about major developments at Esports Technologies," said CEO Aaron Speach. "I look forward to engaging conversations about our acquisition plans, growth strategies and advanced technologies." CONTINUED… READ THIS AND MORE NEWS FOR EBET BY VISITING: https://esportstechnologies.com/news/

In other entertainment and gaming recent news of interest:

Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, recently announced the official release of Marksman, the platform's latest competitive mobile game on both iOS and Android, and its inaugural first-person shooter (FPS) title. Developed by Play Mechanix, the game has already topped the charts, hitting No. 3 in the sports category of popular apps on the App Store.

"Big Buck Hunter: Marksman represents a significant milestone for Skillz as we celebrate our expansion into the wildly popular first-person shooter genre," said Andrew Paradise, CEO and Founder of Skillz. "The fervent fan base behind FPS games like Big Buck Hunter number in the hundreds of millions, so we're honored to introduce Marksman, an all-new hunting experience alongside the incredible developer partner, Play Mechanix exclusively on Skillz."

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG), a global leader in connecting consumer brands with video gamers of all ages in-stream, in-game, and in-content through creator communities, proprietary platforms, and esports properties, recently announced the acquisition of Bloxbiz, a dynamic ad platform designed specifically for metaverse environments. Launched in 2020, Bloxbiz's initial deployment enables brands to advertise across popular Roblox game titles and helps Roblox creators with monetization and game analytics.

Bloxbiz's powerful advertising platform reaches more than 25 million monthly active Roblox users across a collection of more than 75 curated, brand-safe games. In-game ads take the form of creative billboards that complement the gaming experience, allowing for natural discovery without interrupting gameplay. The ads are measured through Bloxbiz's advanced technology, which verifies viewability in a 3D space and provides aggregated audience geographic, language, and device data.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, and Grand Central LLC ("Grand Central"), an independently owned operator of the Grand Central Restaurant & Bar located in the Adams Morgan area of Washington, D.C., recently announced the official opening date of October 4, 2021 for patrons to place real-money sports bets within the restaurant premises.

As previously announced, in connection with the grant by the District of Columbia's Office of Lottery and Gaming (OLG) of a Class B Operator license to Grand Central to operate a sportsbook within the Grand Central Restaurant & Bar and of a Management Services Provider License to the Company, and with US Bookmaking advising on risk management and bookmaking services, the Company will commence licensed sportsbook operations in the United States with the opening event.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG) along with its partner Grand Canyon Resort Corporation ("GRCR"), a wholly owned company of the Hualapai Tribe, recently announced that the Arizona Department of Gaming has awarded the partnership an online tribal event wagering operator license.

Thomas Winter, President of GNOG stated, "We thank the Arizona Department of Gaming for the opportunity to expand our online operations into the state of Arizonaand together with GCRC and the Hualapai Nation, we look forward to providing Arizonians with our premier sports betting offerings."

