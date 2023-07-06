Esophageal Cancer Market to Proliferate at a CAGR of 5.9% During the Study Period (2019-2032), Estimates DelveInsight

The dynamics of the esophageal cancer market are predicted to grow owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer and the increase in research & development. In addition, the anticipated launch of emerging therapies will also propel the esophageal cancer market growth in the coming years.

LAS VEGAS, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Esophageal Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, esophageal cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Esophageal Cancer Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the esophageal cancer market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1,000 million in 2022.

in 2022. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total diagnosed incident esophageal cancer cases in the US were approximately 20K in 2022.

in 2022. Globally, leading esophageal cancer companies such as Zymeworks, Innovent Biologics, BeiGene, Apexigen, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Symphogen, Hoffmann-La Roche, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Sinocelltech Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Ipsen, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Shire, GlaxoSmithKline, Keythera Pharmaceuticals ( Australia ) Pty Ltd, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Seagen Inc., Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Incyte Corporation, Atreca, Inc., Exelixis, Bayer, Lyell Immunopharma, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, AP Biosciences., Leap Therapeutics, Inc., Adlai Nortye Biopharma Co., Ltd., Athenex, Inc., Pfizer, Genentech, Hangzhou Neoantigen Therapeutics, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Curis, Inc., Merck KGaA, Shenzhen Hornetcorn Bio-technology Company, LTD, MacroGenics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Integral Molecular, CARTEXELL, EMD Serono, and others are developing novel esophageal cancer drugs that can be available in the esophageal cancer market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel esophageal cancer drugs that can be available in the esophageal cancer market in the coming years. The promising esophageal cancer therapies in the pipeline include Zanidatamab, Sintilimab, Tislelizumab, Sotigalimab (APX005M), and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major esophageal cancer market share @ Esophageal Cancer Market Report

Esophageal Cancer Overview

Esophageal cancer arises when cancer cells originate in the esophagus, a tube-like tissue that connects the throat and stomach. The esophagus transfers food from the mouth to the stomach. The cancer develops in the inner layer of the esophagus and can spread to other layers of the esophagus and other organs of the body. Typically, signs of esophageal cancer do not develop until the tumor has grown large enough to obstruct eating, swallowing, or digesting food. The most common symptom of esophageal cancer is difficulty swallowing, specifically a sense that food is trapped in the throat; in some cases, choking on food occurs. These symptoms worsen with time, with increasing discomfort while swallowing as the esophagus narrows due to cancer growth. Indications or symptoms of esophageal cancer are frequently used to diagnose it. Exams, testing, and a biopsy will be required to confirm the diagnosis; if cancer is found, additional tests will be performed to determine the extent.

Esophageal Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 20K diagnosed incident cases of esophageal cancer in the US in 2022.

In 2022, as per the age-specific cases, the 65 and above segment accounted for the highest number of cases of esophageal cancer. In contrast, the <45 age group accounted for the least number of cases in the United States.

The esophageal cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Esophageal Cancer Diagnosed Incident Cases

Esophageal Cancer Age-specific Cases

Esophageal Cancer Histology-specific Cases

Esophageal Cancer Gender-specific Cases

Esophageal Cancer Mutation-specific Cases

Esophageal Cancer Stage-specific Cases

Esophageal Cancer Line-wise Treated Cases

Esophageal Cancer Treatment Market

Everyone with esophageal cancer is treated in some way. The best course of therapy for each patient is determined by a number of criteria, including personal preferences, cancer stage, and overall health. Many medical specialists work together on a daily basis in cancer care to create a patient's comprehensive treatment plan, which includes a variety of treatments. Esophagectomy is the primary esophageal cancer treatment for early-stage esophageal cancer, while its precise role in superficial (T1A) malignancies remains unknown, owing to the introduction of endoscopic mucosal therapy. A multimodal strategy of neoadjuvant chemotherapy or combination chemoradiotherapy (CRT) followed by surgery is strongly recommended for treating locally advanced malignancies.

Preoperative evaluation is the cornerstone of modern esophageal cancer management. The precision and specificity of the clinical staging evaluation will be dependent on the tumor board's recommendations on the use of multimodal therapy, thus preoperative staging accuracy is crucial. The standardized evaluation of a patient undergoing curative treatment for early-stage or advanced esophageal cancer includes upper endoscopy, high-resolution contrast CT scan, FDG-PET scan, and EUS.

For a tumor that has not migrated beyond the esophagus and lymph nodes, doctors often recommend a combination of radiation treatment, chemotherapy, and surgery. Locally advanced esophageal cancer is typically treated with radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and surgery. Radiation treatment and chemotherapy are frequently combined in "chemoradiotherapy." Radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and other drug-based therapies are frequently used to treat metastatic esophageal cancer.

To know more about esophageal cancer treatment, visit @ Esophageal Cancer Treatment Drugs

Key Esophageal Cancer Therapies and Companies

Zanidatamab: Zymeworks

Sintilimab: Innovent Biologics

Tislelizumab: BeiGene

Sotigalimab (APX005M): Apexigen

Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for esophageal cancer @ Drugs for Esophageal Cancer Treatment

Esophageal Cancer Market Dynamics

The esophageal cancer market is expected to change in the coming years owing to expanding disease awareness and increased healthcare spending around the world, which will increase the size of the esophageal cancer market. The esophageal cancer companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence esophageal cancer R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition. Esophageal cancer companies are involved in developing esophageal cancer therapies. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the esophageal cancer market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the esophageal cancer market. The cost of newly approved drugs is typically exorbitant, so people avoid correct therapy or opt for off-label and low-priced medications. It has an impact on market access for newly released drugs, and reimbursement is critical. Market access and reimbursement options might vary depending on regulatory status, target population size, care environment, unmet requirements, the volume of extra benefit claims, and costs. Furthermore, the esophageal cancer market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the esophageal cancer market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Esophageal Cancer Market CAGR 5.9 % Esophageal Cancer Market Size in 2022 USD 1,000 million Key Esophageal Cancer Companies Zymeworks, Innovent Biologics, BeiGene, Apexigen, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Symphogen, Hoffmann-La Roche, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Sinocelltech Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Ipsen, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Shire, GlaxoSmithKline, Keythera Pharmaceuticals (Australia) Pty Ltd, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Seagen Inc., Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Incyte Corporation, Atreca, Inc., Exelixis, Bayer, Lyell Immunopharma, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, AP Biosciences., Leap Therapeutics, Inc., Adlai Nortye Biopharma Co., Ltd., Athenex, Inc., Pfizer, Genentech, Hangzhou Neoantigen Therapeutics, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Curis, Inc., Merck KGaA, Shenzhen Hornetcorn Bio-technology Company, LTD, MacroGenics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Integral Molecular, CARTEXELL, EMD Serono, and others Key Esophageal Cancer Therapies Zanidatamab, Sintilimab, Tislelizumab, Sotigalimab (APX005M), and others

Scope of the Esophageal Cancer Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Esophageal Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Esophageal Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Esophageal Cancer Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Esophageal Cancer Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Esophageal Cancer Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, Analyst's Views, Esophageal Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about esophageal cancer drugs in development @ Esophageal Cancer Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Esophageal Cancer Market Key Insights 2. Esophageal Cancer Market Report Introduction 3. Esophageal Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 4. Esophageal Cancer Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Esophageal Cancer Treatment and Management 7. Esophageal Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Esophageal Cancer Marketed Drugs 10. Esophageal Cancer Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Esophageal Cancer Market Analysis 12. Esophageal Cancer Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Esophageal Cancer Pipeline

Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key esophageal cancer companies, including BeiGene, AstraZeneca, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Amgen, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Oncolys Biopharma, Pfizer, Novartis, Luye Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, ImmunoFrontier, Inc, Adaptimmune, Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Genentech, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Merck KGaA, Shenzhen Hornetcorn Biotechnology, Apexigen, Inc., Highlight Therapeutics, EMD Serono, HaiHe Biopharma, Lumicell, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., TESARO, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., Adlai Nortye, Seagen, among others.

Gastro-Esophageal Junction Neuroendocrine Tumor (GEJ-NET) Market

Gastro-Esophageal Junction Neuroendocrine Tumor (GEJ-NET) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key GEJ-NET companies, including Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Incyte Corporation, Xencor, Inc., ICON plc, Adaptimmune, Medicenna Therapeutics, Inc., Guangdong Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., among others.

Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline

Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key esophageal squamous cell carcinoma companies, including BeiGene, AstraZeneca, Ipsen, Shire, Sanofi, Seagen, among others.

Esophageal Squamous Carcinoma Market

Esophageal Squamous Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key esophageal squamous carcinoma companies, including BeiGene, AstraZeneca, Ipsen, Shire, Sanofi, Seagen, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Expand your knowledge and gain valuable insights into personalized cancer care through DelveInsight's Conference Coverage Services

Explore some of the conference coverage related case studies:

Conference Coverage in Various Oncology Conferences

Conference Coverage Intelligence of Asthma and COPD assets across the Respiratory Therapy Area

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP