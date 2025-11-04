eSIM.net Launches "Global64" -- The First eSIM to Use iOS 26's Automatic Travel Activation Feature

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinciding with the World Travel Market (WTM) exhibition in London this week, eSIM.net has announced the launch of Global64, a groundbreaking new travel eSIM that's the first to take advantage of Apple's latest iOS 26 innovation — automatic travel SIM activation.

With iOS 26, iPhones can now detect when a user travels abroad and automatically activate a preloaded travel eSIM, seamlessly switching back to the user's domestic SIM upon return. The new Global64 eSIM is the first product globally to integrate with this feature, enabling travellers to enjoy effortless connectivity in 64 countries worldwide.

"Global64 marks a major milestone for mobile connectivity," said Gerry O'Prey, CEO of eSIM.net. "For the first time, travellers can land in another country and their phone simply works — no SIM swaps, no settings, no stress. This is how travel connectivity was always meant to be."

Automatic, Intelligent, Global Connectivity

Global64 eliminates the friction of managing multiple SIMs or roaming plans. As soon as a user crosses a border, their iPhone automatically switches to the Global64 eSIM, providing instant high-speed data access across popular travel destinations including the USA, UK, EU, Australia, Canada, Japan, and many more.

When the user returns home, the iPhone automatically reactivates their primary SIM — all handled seamlessly by iOS 26's new automation engine.

Global64: Designed for the New Era of Smart Travel

The Global64 eSIM comes preloaded with a flexible data bundle that can be used across 64 supported countries, eliminating roaming fees and the need to buy separate SIMs in each destination. It's designed for both frequent travellers and holidaymakers who want reliable, borderless mobile data.

World Travel Market Exhibition

eSIM.net is timing the launch of Global64 to align with the global travel industry spotlight on London this week. The announcement underscores how smart connectivity and digital travel solutions are transforming the post-roaming era.

"The world's biggest travel event is the perfect backdrop for this milestone," said O'Prey. "Travel technology is evolving rapidly — and connectivity is at the heart of that transformation."

Availability

Global64 is available immediately from eSIM.net. Customers can purchase and download the eSIM instantly online and use it on any phone that supports eSIMs. In order to take advantage of the auto-switching feature you need an iPhone running iOS 26 or later.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791429/eSIM_net_Logo.jpg