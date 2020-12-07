eShopWorld becomes the first global cross-border ecommerce business to be awarded ISO gold standard Certification for Security and Privacy

eShopWorld certified for its commitment to information security and privacy practices to protect corporate and customer data

NEW YORK and DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eShopWorld (ESW), one of the world's leading eCommerce companies, has been awarded the prestigious international gold standard ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certification for security and privacy management. This is a significant milestone for eShopWorld, which is now the first global cross-border ecommerce business to obtain these certifications.

The award demonstrates ESW's commitment to building a culture of security as ISO 27001, and the more recently developed ISO 27701, become the hallmark in information security management system (ISMS) certifications for multinational and Fortune 500 companies such as Microsoft, Verizon and Intel.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) provides world-class specifications for a vast range of products, materials, and processes. ESW was awarded the ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certification for its development and implementation of security and privacy policy, and the deployment of effective internal security and privacy practices to protect company and customer data.

ISO 27001 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, and continually improving an information security management system within the context of the organisation. Where 27001 focused on security, ISO 27701 standard provides an overarching framework on Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS), and is designed to ensure organisations have the robust processes and systems in place to manage and protect personal data.

Commenting Tommy Kelly, ESW CEO said:

"To date these gold standard accreditations have been the preserve of multi-billion global corporate behemoths like Microsoft and Intel. At ESW we are very proud to be the first global cross-border ecommerce business to obtain the certifications which provide reassurance and certainty that we operate to the very highest international standards.

"At ESW, keeping clients' customer data safe and secure is our top priority. The certification awards are testament to the efforts and commitment of our staff, placing ESW amongst a select group of organisations worldwide that have achieved both security and privacy (ISO 27001 and ISO 27701) standards"

For ESW, the ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications demonstrate that as a company it has systems in place to protect corporate and consumer information and data, whether this is online or offline.

The awards follow a period of substantial growth for ESW which this year reported sales of over €543 million for 2019, and expects a near doubling of revenues to almost €1bn in 2020, following a post Covid-19 spike in ecommerce activity across all its major markets.

