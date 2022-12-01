ESG Book launches global ranking of the Top 100 ESG Companies

Launch of the new ranking coincides with ESG Book's call for corporates to have greater ownership of their sustainability data.

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG Book, a global leader in sustainability data and technology, today launched the Top 100 ESG Companies leaderboard, a new global ranking of the 100 leading corporate performers on environmental, social, and governance issues.

The launch of the new ranking coincides with ESG Book's call for greater transparency around ESG ratings, and for corporates to have greater ownership of their sustainability data.

Updated monthly, the Top 100 ESG Companies leaderboard is a ranking of the world's largest publicly listed companies, each with a market value above $10 billion, from 20 leading market indices. Companies are assessed on their ESG Score, which offers a sector-specific analysis of corporate performance on financially material ESG criteria, and identifies sustainable companies that are better positioned to outperform over the long-term.

ESG Book's ranking also includes its proprietary Temperature Score metric, which translates the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from each company to a score based on sector-specific emissions pathways. In addition, each company's annual GHG emissions (tonnes of equivalent C O 2) are listed in the ranking.

ASML, a Dutch supplier to the semiconductor industry, tops the 100 Most Sustainable Companies ranking with an ESG Score of 73.13. Check Point Software Technologies, an American-Israeli cyber-security company, ranks second with an ESG Score of 72.64, followed by the French luxury goods company Hermès with an ESG Score of 71.71.

Dr Daniel Klier, CEO of ESG Book, said: "Sustainability is transforming capital markets at an unprecedented rate, driven by investor demand, regulation, and real economy changes. However, markets require clearer and more transparent information about the non-financial performance of companies."

"It's time to put data back in the hands of companies, and deliver it in a better, more accessible way. ESG Book enables companies to disclose their sustainability information directly to investors in real-time, and become custodians for their data. We are excited to launch our Top 100 ESG Companies ranking, and recognise the corporate sustainability leaders of today. In doing so, we invite all corporates to use our platform to drive greater transparency around ESG data."

ESG Book offers a wide range of sustainability-related data, scoring, and technology products that are used by many of the world's leading investors and companies. Covering over 25,000 companies, ESG Book's product offering includes ESG raw data, company-level and portfolio-level scores and ratings, and analytics tools. In June 2022, the company announced a $35 million Series B to drive global adoption of its industry-leading SaaS data management and disclosure platform.

To explore ESG Book's ranking of the Top 100 ESG Companies, visit www.esgbook.com

About ESG Book

ESG Book is a global leader in sustainability data and technology. Launched in 2018, the company offers a wide range of sustainability-related data, scoring, and technology products that are used by many of the world's leading investors and companies. Covering over 25,000 companies, ESG Book's product offering includes ESG raw data, company-level and portfolio-level scores and ratings, analytics tools, and a SaaS data management and disclosure platform. ESG Book's solutions cover the full spectrum of sustainable investing including ESG, climate, net-zero, regulatory, and impact products.

ESG Book's platform makes sustainability data more widely available and comparable for market stakeholders, enabling companies to be custodians of their own data, providing framework-neutral ESG information in real-time, and promoting transparency. www.esgbook.com

