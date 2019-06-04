eSentire and Viatel Announce Exclusive Partnership for Managed Detection and Response Services

Organisations operate in a world in which their data, infrastructure, endpoints, customers and supply chain partners are distributed everywhere. Category creator and leader eSentire will provide Viatel customers with full-spectrum visibility and constant dedicated threat detection and response, safeguarding their business from known and unknown threats across all assets – something traditional managed security solutions and stand-alone security software cannot achieve.

A 2018 PwC survey outlined that in Ireland, cybercrime is double the global levels, with four out of 10 organisations failing to address the risks. In addition, Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) recently advised that data breach notifications doubled over the last year and rose more than three times the number of five years ago. The increase in breaches has led to a strong upsurge in cybersecurity spending in both the public and private sectors.

Ireland's digital economy is valued at €12.5 billion. According to the Irish Computer Society, the market for enterprise security software alone is estimated at €124 million. Viatel is looking to respond to the evolving nature of cybercrime and to leapfrog traditional techniques for managed security by partnering with eSentire for MDR, a category that is growing at twice the rate of traditional managed security services.

Antonio Pogliani, CTO, Viatel, said: "Todays announcement represents a significant technology advantage for our customers. Traditional security solutions mainly focus on known threats, but threats are evolving all the time. Technology alone cannot solve the problem. Through this partnership with eSentire, we will be able to address customers' security needs through an innovative approach that combines best-in-breed technologies, including machine-learning, with the intelligence and agility of highly skilled security analysts. We are also delighted that the eSentire regional SOC is in Cork, which is great for our customers in that their data remains compliant with GDPR's stringent data privacy rules."

Chris Braden, vice president, global channels and alliances, eSentire, said: "We are proud to partner with Viatel as a strategic partner in the Irish market to extend our core capabilities and support their next wave of growth through a modern and innovative approach to managed security through MDR. Due to the thriving cyber sector and breadth of available talent, our Cork-based SOC and our local market knowledge and presence makes us a natural partner for Viatel and businesses in Ireland. This is a major step forward for eSentire's partner program as we continue to scale our business in Europe."

eSentire has over 120 customers in 10 European markets. With operations in London and Cork, Ireland, eSentire is committed to expanding its role bridging the gap between industry, oversight agencies, and government.

eSentire's regional SOC in Cork, Ireland, operates seamlessly and with its sister SOC in Waterloo Region, Canada, ensuring full GDPR data equivalency under UK and EU law.

About eSentire:

eSentire, Inc., the global leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) , keeps organizations safe from constantly evolving cyber attacks that technology alone cannot prevent. Its 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC), staffed by elite security analysts, hunts, investigates, and responds in real-time to known and unknown threats before they become business disrupting events. Protecting more than €5 trillion AUM in the financial sector alone, eSentire absorbs the complexity of cybersecurity, delivering enterprise-grade protection and the ability to comply with growing regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire .

About Viatel:

Viatel is the leading Irish independent company with complete solutions for your connectivity, cloud and security requirements. Our mission is to make these simple to use and make sure you rapidly get value from these capabilities. We are honored that Ireland's leading companies trust Viatel to be their chosen connectivity and cloud partner. For more Information, visit www.viatel.com And follow @ViatelEurope

PR Contact:





Kim Cumpson eSentire Corporate Communications +1 519.497.1354 Kim.Cumpson@esentire.com Jessica Hughes Viatel Ireland Ltd +353 (0)1 256 9200 Jessica.Hughes@viatel.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/896967/Viatel.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/829547/eSentire_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.esentire.com/



SOURCE eSentire, Inc.