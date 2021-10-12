Escalator Cleaning Machine Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1.33 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global escalator cleaner market report.

The escalator cleaner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11.36% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Currently, consumers in the market have a considerable variety of options to choose from. Thus, the availability of products of various brands suffices their demands. However, this narrows down the differentiating factor among vendors for the pricing, technology, and quality aspect of the market.

2. A surge in the number of vendors in the market owing to ease of horizontal integration in the industry has provided customers with a wide range of providers to pick from, which has led to a stiff fight among vendors with a task not only to acquire customers but also retain them.

3. The demand for automatic escalator cleaning machines is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the significant shift witnessed in developing economies. The automatic escalator cleaning machine market is expected to witness a CAGR of over 12.52% as compared to 10.69% for walk-behind escalator cleaning machines during the forecast period.

4. North America was the largest market in 2020, followed by Europe and APAC. The demand for escalator cleaning machines was majorly concentrated in countries such as the US, Japan, China, the UK, Germany, and France. However, developing Asian countries such as India and Brazil are witnessing increased adoption of escalator cleaning machines owing to the developing commercial sector and rising adoption of automation.

5. The market is dominated by wet cleaning machines, generating a revenue of over USD 270 million in 2020. The dry cleaning and wet cleaning machines hold almost similar shares in the market. However, wet cleaning machines have a slightly higher share than dry cleaning machines.

6. Global players such as Nilfisk, Kärcher, and Duplex Cleaning Machines dominate the market due to their huge infrastructure and R&D facilities. Companies such as Nilfisk and Tennant spend 2-4% of their annual revenue on R&D. The level of R&D investment by market vendors is expected to remain high in the future years

7. The developing regions such as APAC, Latin America, and MEA are expected to witness increased demand during the forecast period. Expanding operations across these regions can create opportunities for vendors to increase market share, sales, and revenue.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, cleaning process, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 11 vendors are profiled

Escalator Cleaning Machine Market – Segmentation

Automatic escalator cleaning machines majorly witness high demand from big malls, busy airports, and other large businesses. Such places have several escalators as compared to their smaller or less busy counterparts. Therefore, owing to a higher number of escalator cleaning machines and a large number of people using escalators, frequent cleaning of escalators becomes a tedious and labor-intensive task.

in 2020. The dry cleaning and wet cleaning machines hold almost similar shares in the market. However, wet cleaning machines have a slightly higher share than dry cleaning machines. The highest demand for escalator cleaning machines is witnessed from shopping centers & malls owing to a significant number of people walking in everyday. Moreover, since most shopping centers & malls are multistorey and people usually carry their purchased items from one place to another, escalators are considered one of the best ways for movement in malls and shopping centers.

Escalator Cleaning Machine Market by Product

Walk-Behind

Automatic

Escalator Cleaning Machine Market by Cleaning Process

Dry Cleaning

Wet Cleaning

Dry & Wet Cleaning

Escalator Cleaning Machine Market by End Users

Shopping Centers & Malls

Airports & Public Utilities

Hospitality

Others

Escalator Cleaning Machine Market by Sales Channel

Direct

Indirect

Escalator Cleaning Machine Market – Dynamics

As smart products are making their way to consumers' mainstream lifestyles, commercial and industrial product providers are also investing in this arena for better returns. The opportunities offered by smart products are seemingly game-changing for end-users seeking a new level of efficiencies. The emergence of smart products across industries is already having a profound impact on product design, development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and aftersales, thereby offering a seamless and customized consumer experience. If properly instrumented, smart products can offer reams of insights about product usage, which can further help in product improvement. With rising internet penetration globally, the world has been witnessing a rising penetration of industrial IoT (Internet of Things) in various industries, and several vendors are exploring ways of using IoT to streamline manufacturing processes and SCM (supply chain management) as well as to deliver a more personalized end-user experience. Smart devices collect, analyze, and share real-time data with vendors so as to offer insights into end-user preferences.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Advent of Robotic/Automatic Cleaning Equipment

Industry 4.0 to Boost Escalator Market

Long-Term Growth in the Travel and Tourism Industry

Growth of Vertical Buildings

Escalator Cleaning Machine Market – Geography

North America, which includes the US and Canada, includes the largest economies in the world. North America is also the largest market for escalator cleaning machines and accounts for over 31% of the global market share. Both the US and Canada registered strong growth during 2020. Strong economic growth, the establishment of new businesses, company expansions, and increased construction activities are mainly driving the demand for cleaning services in the region. In the US, revenue from professional cleaning services grew by 3% in the last five years. The rising corporate profits have resulted in the increasing expenditure on cleaning services, thereby driving the sales of commercial cleaning equipment such as escalator cleaning machines.

By Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Spain



Italy

APAC

China



Japan



Australia



South Korea



India

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Turkey

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Major Vendors

Alfred Karcher

Business Overview



Major Product Offerings

Duplex Cleaning Machines

Eureka

HEFTER Cleantech

JUMA Reinigungstechnik

Nilfisk Group

Rosemor International

Columbus

Roots Multiclean

MACH

Henan Pivot Machinery

