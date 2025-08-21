ESC Congress 2025: OMRON Healthcare to Spotlight Risks of Undiagnosed Heart Failure in Women

- Exclusive Preview of New BPM Range That Screens for Underlying Conditions Using AI-powered Algorithm -

KYOTO, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd., the world's most widely recommended blood pressure monitor brand by healthcare professionals, has announced details of its participation at ESC Congress 2025, to be held by the European Society of Cardiology from August 29-September 1 in Madrid, Spain.

The annual ESC Congress is one of the most important gatherings for the global cardiology community, bringing together medical professionals, healthtech providers, and other allied professions to discuss the latest research and advances in the field. The 2025 edition, at IFEMA Madrid, will once again see OMRON Healthcare participating as both exhibitor and sponsor, continuing its longstanding association with this important congress.

Following last year's well-received OMRON Healthcare-sponsored symposium on atrial fibrillation and hypertension at ESC Congress 2024 in London, this year will see OMRON Healthcare gather leading experts to sponsor a session entitled Unveiling the hidden threat: recognising undiagnosed heart failure in women (*) taking place in IFEMA's Sofia conference room from 15:15 on August 29. The symposium will include presentations by Alta Schutte from Australia's George Institute for Global Health, Eva Gerdts from the University of Bergen in Norway, and Renate B. Schnabel from the University Heart and Vascular Centre Hamburg in Germany.

Despite being the leading cause of death for women globally, cardiovascular disease is frequently underdiagnosed and undertreated in women due to longstanding biases in research, clinical guidelines, and symptom recognition. A 2023 study conducted in Japan by OMRON Healthcare found that while 50% of women surveyed had experienced early warning signs such as palpitations and shortness of breath, more than half had not sought medical advice, with many dismissing their symptoms as signs of menopause.

(*) https://esc365.escardio.org/esc-congress/sessions/16292-unveiling-the-hidden-threat-recognising-undiagnosed-heart-failure-in-women

The study also found that while around half of respondents had heard of atrial fibrillation (commonly known as AFib, a common type of arrhythmia whose impacts can include symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, and fatigue, as well as clot formation in the atria, and even strokes), most were unaware of both the potential seriousness of the condition, and the importance of early detection and treatment to medium- and long-term health outcomes.

OMRON Healthcare believes that a crucial tool in early diagnosis is regular self-measurement, using blood-pressure monitors that sync with the OMRON connect app to analyze patterns and facilitate data sharing with physicians, while leveraging the company's unique Intellisense AFib technology to screen for symptoms of atrial fibrillation. As part of the company's commitment to tackling such issues, the OMRON Healthcare booth at ESC Congress 2025 will provide attendees with an exclusive touch-and-try preview of a brand-new series of upper-arm blood pressure monitors that is scheduled for a global rollout later this year, with an AI-powered algorithm and other features that will be made available across the majority of OMRON Healthcare's BPM portfolio.

"We are thrilled to be back at ESC Congress again this year," said Karen Benegmos-Sanders, Managing Director for OMRON Healthcare Europe. "And as well as gathering leading experts for a satellite symposium that addresses some crucial issues for the cardiovascular care sector, we are excited to provide an advance preview of our new upper-arm BPM series, which we believe has the potential to transform heart-health outcomes worldwide through the promotion of at-home monitoring, along with our proprietary screening technologies."

Satellite symposium, sponsored by OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V.

Title: Unveiling the hidden threat: recognising undiagnosed heart failure in women

Date/time: Friday, August 29, 15:15-16:00

Venue: Sofia conference room (North Convention Center), IFEMA Madrid

Presentations/Speakers:

Bias in cardiovascular care: why is cardiovascular disease often missed in women?

Speaker: Alta Schutte , The George Institute for Global Health, Sydney, Australia

Speaker: , The George Institute for Global Health, Risks and symptoms female heart failure

Speaker: Eva Gerdts , University of Bergen , Bergen, Norway

Speaker: , , How early detection of atrial fibrillation can improve patient outcome

Speaker: Renate B. Schnabel , University Heart and Vascular Centre Hamburg, Hamburg, Germany

For additional information on OMRON Healthcare's satellite symposium, visit: https://esc365.escardio.org/esc-congress/sessions/16292-unveiling-the-hidden-threat-recognising-undiagnosed-heart-failure-in-women

