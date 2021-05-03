Esaote Presents MyLab™X9: A Powerful and Innovative Ultrasound System Based on Advanced X ULTRA™ Technology

"The introduction of MyLab™X9 marks an important step in the current international scenario, where many companies have been forced to revise their development and investment plans, precisely because of the pandemic," says Guillaume Gauthier, Global Product Marketing Manager. "Artificial intelligence, intuitiveness, connectivity, and multimodality combined with an Italian design improve the daily clinical experience by matching high-quality performance 3-year technical coverage, to reinforce the return on investment."

MyLab™X9 offers a wide range of premium technologies and a multi-parameter approach to diagnosis in various applications, such as innovative packages for breast imaging with the exclusive BreastNav™ MRI for fusion imaging of ultrasound and MRI; for liver disease diagnosis and staging, for monitoring and treatment guidance of focal lesions with a renewed and enhanced version of the Virtual Navigator fusion imaging function; for urology, with UroFusion, real-time image fusion with transrectal or transperineal approach to support prostate biopsies and ultrasound-guided focal treatments; for musculoskeletal imaging, sports medicine, and rheumatology, with probes up to 25MHz and advanced technologies such as QElaXto 2D for tissue elasticity assessment.

An expression of the latest technological solutions, MyLab™X9 includes the high quality 24" Barco Eonis monitor, the iQProbe probes with Single Crystal technology with high sensitivity and appleprobe ergonomics, and the eStreaming solution for sharing clinical images and camera stream in real-time on various devices, such as tablets, mobiles, and laptops.

MyLab™X9 is being unveiled on Monday, May 3, 2021 with a special streaming event on several platforms. The event is dedicated to the theme of research, innovation, and technology, the core of the Group's work. Distinguished guests such as the aerospace engineer Chiara Cocchiara and astronaut Franco Malerba will participate in and contribute to the event, sharing their passion for research and the exploration of new horizons.

BreastNav™ and BreastNav™ MRI are powered by Medcom GmbH. Technology and features are system/configuration dependent. Specifications subject to change without notice. Information might refer to products or methods not yet approved in all countries. Product images are for illustrative purposes only. For further details, please contact your Esaote sales representative.

About Esaote

Esaote is a leader in the biomedical equipment sector, in particular in the areas of ultrasound, dedicated MRI, and software for managing the diagnostic process. The company currently employs 1,180 people. With its headquarters in Genoa and its own production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, Esaote is active in 100 countries in the world.

