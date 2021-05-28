Esaote presents MyLab™X75, latest technology ultrasound system to enhance daily productivity and comfort, making ultrasound imaging easier

MyLab™X75 offers access to specific clinical solutions such as micro-vascularization assessment , liver stiffness quantification as well as zero-click left ventricle function analysis to always deliver the best care possible: Esaote's mission is to obtain extremely clear, easy to read ultrasound images to ensure accurate diagnosis in the shortest time possible , enhancing the users' experience across several clinical applications .

"In the world of imaging and non-invasive diagnostics innovation is key," says Eugenio Biglieri, Esaote COO. "Particularly now that health organisations are under great pressure, ultrasound imaging can give a very important contribution, due to non-ionizing-radiation, agile and point-of-care approach, which ensure accessibility. In this scenario ease of use and automation are the main drivers for the technology's adoption."

MyLab™X75 is enriched with unparalleled connectivity and image sharing tools, which clearly facilitate the system management in this challenging pandemic period and allow innovative models to be implemented.

"Voice of the customers and consolidated experience were at the core of MyLab™X75's development," says Giovanni Altobelli, Global Marketing Product Manager, "and making ultrasound imaging easier was our first priority: light and agile, ergonomic and silent, productive and eco-friendly, the new system perfectly meets nowadays clinical needs."

MyLab™X75 is being unveiled on Friday, May 28, 2021 with an exclusive streaming event on several platforms. The event, part of the Esaote's "Exploring the inside" program, is dedicated to the theme of Experience. Distinguished guests such as the professional alpinist Hervé Barmasse and emeritus medical experts participate in and contribute to the event.

About Esaote

The Esaote Group is a leader in the biomedical equipment sector, in particular in the areas of ultrasound, dedicated magnetic resonance imaging and software for managing the diagnostic process. The company currently employs approximately 1,180 people. With headquarters in Genoa and Florence and its own production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, Esaote is present in 100 countries around the world. www.esaote.com

