ESALON PROPELS ONLINE GLOBAL PRESENCE WITH HAIR COLOUR AND HAIR CARE LAUNCH ON AMAZON IN U.K., GERMANY & FRANCE

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eSalon , the first and only truly custom home hair colour company, announced today its official launch of its best-selling hair colour and hair care products on Amazon.co.uk in the U.K., Germany and France markets to increase the accessibility of eSalon's award-winning custom hair colour, colour enhancers, treatments, styling products and accessories.

"We strive to meet consumers where they are and create completely customer-focused hair journeys for them," said Greta Rose, CEO at eSalon. "There's been an increasing demand for our products on Amazon, so we are thrilled to introduce our technology-rooted hair colour and care offerings to broader audiences, directly in Amazon's store."

A suite of 34 items are available to shop on Amazon, all for under £30, including eSalon's Permanent Hair Colour Set (£27.50) for seamless at-home hair colour, best-selling Weekly Retreat (£15), Shine Silk (£17), Velvet Primer (£15), Triple Prep (£15) and Conceal & Cover Root Powder (£26).

The eSalon store is now available to shop on Amazon.co.uk . To learn more, please visit https://www.esalon.co.uk/products , Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

About eSalon

eSalon is reinventing the way women colour their hair by creating a fully customised professional-grade home hair colour that's made-to-order and shipped directly to their doors. Every order is formulated and dispensed on-demand in its Los Angeles and London production facilities with over 332k unique colour combinations created and over 13 million orders shipped to-date throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. eSalon's entire range of hair care is certified by the Leaping Bunny cruelty-free program. In June 2020 the company launched Colorsmith , the first and only custom hair colour for men, in the U.S. and then expanded into Europe in June 2021. And in January 2021 the company introduced AURA Personalized Hair Care , with personalised premium Shampoos, Conditioners, and Masques for all hair types with pigment and aroma options.

