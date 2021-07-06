eSalon Introduces Two New Styling Must-Haves For Summer

Part of eSalon's Premium Hair Care Line, Velvet Primer and Triple Prep Promise Frizz-Free Hair Days and Sleeker Blowouts, Along with Colour Protection

LONDON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning, bespoke beauty brand eSalon launches two new styling products – Velvet Primer and Triple Prep – to fight frizz and make styling a breeze, while keeping hair colour vibrant. As new additions to the company's already expansive premium hair care line, the formulas for these new colour-safe products were developed in-house by eSalon's expert team of cosmetic chemists and stylists.

Velvet Primer (£15) is a frizz-fighting, smoothing balm designed to be used before heat styling or air drying. Its enriching and lightweight formula, with Abyssinian oil, hydrates and softens tendrils for a glossy, tangle-free finish.

Triple Prep 3-in1-Protectant (£15) provides stress-free styling by reducing the drying time and providing incredible shine. Packed with ultra-conditioning Allantoin and Chamomile Extract, this expertly crafted product strengthens and softens the hair while shielding from heat styling up to 450 degrees.

"Summer may be the season of fun, but it can also be the hardest on your hair, making hair more prone to dryness, breakage and fading. And, colour-treated hair typically fades much faster when styling products aren't colour-safe," said Leianna Hillo, eSalon's Lead Hair Colourist. "We're excited to debut the latest and greatest in our hair care line to help our clients keep their hair healthy while styling! Used together or on their own, the colour-safe Velvet Primer and Triple Prep protect and strengthen hair while making any hairstyle sleek and shiny."

Hillo's pro tips for your best hair day yet:

Velvet primer: "This anti-frizz multi-tasker is perfect for sleek and coiled hairstyles alike. Apply to curly hair and twist tendrils before air drying or diffusing, or apply to freshly blow-dried hair before flat ironing for a glass-like finish."

Triple Prep: "Focus 4-6 sprays on your lengths to tame flyaways and prep strands for heat styling or a perfect air-dried look. If you plan to use heat styling to touch up next-day hair, spray it lightly on your dry ends and allow them to dry before styling to help protect your strands from flat and curling irons."

Velvet Primer and Triple Prep are both currently available in several European countries including the U.K. , France , Germany , Spain , and Italy . eSalon revolutionised the way women coloured their hair 11 years ago by launching custom, salon-quality, at-home hair colour. Since then, eSalon has introduced a line of 22 hair care products designed to protect, revive and extend the life of your colour.

To learn more and shop products, please visit https://www.esalon.co.uk/products .

About eSalon

eSalon is reinventing the way women colour their hair by creating a fully customised professional-grade home hair colour that's made-to-order and shipped directly to their doors. Launched in 2010, the multi-award-winning home hair colour brand delivers a personalised experience through a unique combination of human expertise and state-of-the-art, dual patented technology. Every order is formulated and dispensed on-demand in its headquarters in Los Angeles and London production facilities with over 272k unique colour combinations created and over 10.5 million orders shipped to-date throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. eSalon's entire range of hair care is certified by the Leaping Bunny cruelty-free programme. In June 2020 the company launched Colorsmith , the first and only custom hair colour for men, in the U.S. and then expanded into Europe in June 2021. Colorsmith features the first of its kind Gray Reduction Program , developed to help clients gradually blend their greys over 2 to 3 applications. And in January 2021 the company introduced AURA Personalized Hair Care , a transformative approach to hair care with personalized premium Shampoos, Conditioners and Masques for all hair types. AURA products are made-to-order based on individual hair needs and goals and include the option to add a semi-permanent pigment - an industry-first - at desired intensity and aroma at the desired strength. eSalon's entire range of brands and hair care is certified by the Leaping Bunny cruelty-free program.

