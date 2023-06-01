ERS electronic Welcomes New Investor, European private equity firm Gimv, on Board to Accelerate Scaling Efforts

MUNICH, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ERS electronic GmbH, the industry leader in the market of thermal management solutions for semiconductor manufacturing, is pleased to announce the addition of a new investor, Gimv, a Belgian private equity firm listed on the Euronext 100.

ERS and Gimv join forces to accelerate growth and innovation

Gimv has a long track record of strategic investments in highly innovative, financially sound companies, with strong long-term potential. ERS will be part of Gimv's Smart Industries-segment, thereby joining an impressive portfolio of industry- and innovation leaders in their field. With a majority stake, Gimv is committing to supporting ERS on its growth trajectory while allowing the company to retain its autonomy and control over day-to-day operations.

Ronald Bartel, Head of Gimv, DACH, says: "ERS's innovation capabilities and customer-first principles make it an excellent addition to our Smart Industries platform, reflecting our commitment to supporting and developing ambitious companies that drive innovation in their niche. Our investment in ERS is a testament to the company's potential, and we are excited to work together with the team to execute its growth strategy."

"The importance of thermal management in the semiconductor manufacturing process continues to grow, leaving us uniquely positioned to capitalize on the rapidly evolving industry to continue to deliver value to our customers," says Laurent Giai-Miniet, CEO of ERS electronic. "Our choice to partner with Gimv was based on our mutual commitment to excellence and passion for innovation and technology. We are excited to embark with them on a new chapter in ERS's story to realize our shared vision."

"We are certain that Gimv will help take ERS to the next level with their proven capabilities in supporting companies like ours in scaling operations and accelerating innovation," Klemens Reitinger, CTO of ERS electronic, says. "This partnership provides us with the resources and flexibility to continue pushing the boundaries in product research and development, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of our industry."

No further financial details will be disclosed.

About Gimv:

Gimv is a European investment company, listed on Euronext Brussels. With over 40 years' experience in private equity, Gimv currently has EUR 1.5 billion of assets under management. The portfolio has around 60 companies, with a combined turnover of EUR 3.7 billion and 20,000 employees.

As a recognised market leader in selected investment platforms, Gimv identifies entrepreneurial, innovative companies with high growth potential and supports them in their transformation into market leaders. Gimv's five investment platforms are Consumer, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Smart Industries and Sustainable Cities. Each platform works with an experienced team across Gimv's home markets of the Benelux and DACH regions and France, supported by an extended international network of experts.

About ERS:

ERS electronic GmbH has been providing innovative thermal test solutions for the semiconductor industry for more than 50 years. The company has gained an outstanding reputation with its fast and accurate air cool-based thermal chuck systems for wafer probing and its thermal debonding and warpage adjustment tools for FOWLP/PLP.

