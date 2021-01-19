ERP Data Security Leader, Appsian, Opens New Office in Turkey, Expanding International Presence

Office expansion allows Appsian to bring innovative data security and analytics applications to the emerging Turkish and Middle Eastern markets

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appsian, the global leader in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) data security and compliance solutions, today announced that it has increased its international presence by opening a new office in Istanbul, Turkey. The opening of the new location will bring Appsian's innovative data security and analytics solutions for ERP applications such as SAP, PeopleSoft, and Oracle EBS to the emerging Turkish and Middle Eastern markets. Cenk BIÇAKÇI has been appointed as the Managing Partner at the Turkish office, where he will focus on accelerating the company's international expansion and growing customer relationships.

"The decision to expand our international presence in Turkey and the Middle East was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Piyush Pandey, CEO of Appsian. "We are seeing incredible demand for our ERP data security and compliance solutions in the market and we are now positioned to meet the increasing challenges faced by security executives."

With more than 250 customers worldwide, Appsian is the recognized data security leader for organizations across all verticals, including healthcare, higher education, public sector, manufacturing, and retail. Appsian also delivers compliance solutions that give organizations complete control and visibility over their data access and usage.

The GDPA and KVKK (Turkey's Personal Data Protection Law) require organizations to implement appropriate security measures around personal data. Appsian's Turkish team can fast track GDPA and KVKK compliance efforts by enhancing visibility into data access and usage. A feature currently unavailable in legacy ERP systems.

"I'm excited to be a part of Appsian," said Cenk BIÇAKÇI, Managing Partner at Appsian Turkey. "Our team brings more than 50 years of combined experience implementing ERP systems for Turkish customers. I look forward to delivering Appsian's world-class data security and analytics products to our customers to help them achieve their strategic security and compliance initiatives."

Appsian Turkey will host an introductory webinar with Deloitte on Tuesday, February 9, at 15:00 Turkish time zone, and discuss the legal implications of KVKK privacy laws. You can register here: https://www.appsian.com/landing_page/legal-implications-kvkk-compliance/.

About Appsian:

Appsian's ERP Data Security Platform delivers fine-grained, risk-aware software solutions for critical business systems like PeopleSoft, SAP, and Oracle EBS. After installing directly into the application web server, Appsian can enhance access control capabilities while implementing detailed logging and analytics – all designed to enable customers to maintain complete control and visibility over their sensitive ERP data. To learn more, visit www.appsian.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742715/Appsian_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.appsian.com



SOURCE Appsian