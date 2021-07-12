Erotic Lingerie Market to Garner $32.00 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 5.6% CAGR: AMR

Rise in influence of dynamic fashion trends, increase in growth of the online retail platform, and advent of tattooed erotic lingerie products drive the growth of the global erotic lingerie market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Erotic Lingerie Market by Product Type (Bras, Briefs, Shapewear, Camisoles and Others), Material (Natural and Synthetic), and Distribution Channel (Brand outlets, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online sales channel and Specialty store): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2028".As per the report, the global erotic lingerie industry was accounted for $19.28 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $32.00 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in influence of dynamic fashion trends, increase in growth of the online retail platform, and advent of tattooed erotic lingerie products drive the growth of the global erotic lingerie market. However, high cost and prevalence of dermatological conditions among erotic lingerie wearers hinder the market growth. On the contrary, availability of variety of erotic lingerie products and introduction of new materialsare expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The lockdown in several countries imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic led to decrease in revenue and sales of erotic lingerie. Moreover, customers are more focused on essential commodities, which hampered the demand for erotic lingerie.

The lack of raw material and workforce hampered the production in the fashion industry and manufacturing processes. On the other hand, import-export of raw materials from various countries and e-commerce deliveries were restricted during the initial phase of the pandemic.

The shapewear segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2028

By product type, the bra segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global erotic lingerie market, due tonon-wired and padded bras offer more flexibility and elasticity of band and straps offer enhanced support to breasts. However, the shapewear segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, ashigh traction in demand for shapewear as it helps in getting instantly feminine silhouette by shaping the bust, waist, hips, and thighs.

The e-commerce segment held the lion's share

By distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarketssegment dominated the global erotic lingerie market in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the market. However, the e-commerce segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, due to rigorous online marketing, availability of detailed information, and free home delivery offered by e-commerce platforms.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America held the largest share

By region, the global erotic lingerie market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, due to increase in fashion consciousness among consumers.

Key market players

Adore Me

Amante

Agent Provocateur

Bluebella

Ann Summers

Frederick's of Hollywood Operating Company, LLC

Felina

L Brands Inc.

La Perla

PVH Corporation

