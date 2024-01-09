Erobella.com survey: Why Men Really Pay for Sex - The reasons behind buying sex

BERLIN, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The erotic portal Erobella.com has released the results of a large client survey for the first time, with 1,226 men participating in the study.

Every third client pays for sex at least once a month.

Men in relationships more frequently pay for sexual services compared to single men.

In addition to aspects of desire and curiosity, emotional factors also play a crucial role in the purchase of sexual services.

Men who pay for sex often carry a negative stigma, but what do we actually know about the clients of sex workers? The erotic portal Erobella has published the results of the extensive client survey titled "Why Men Pay for Sex," providing insights into the multifaceted reasons why men avail themselves of sexual services.

Attached men pay for sex more often than single men. The survey revealed that a significant proportion of men who regularly pay for sex are between 36 and 45 years old. Interestingly, committed men (52%) more frequently seek sexual services than singles (48%). This suggests that men utilize sexual services not only for immediate physical pleasure but also to fulfill other needs that may not be satisfied in their relationships.

The study identifies three main reasons why men pay for sexual services:

Sexual aspects – the immediate satisfaction of sexual needs.

Curiosity and exploration of erotic fantasies.

Emotional aspects – the desire for sensual-emotional experiences.

Interestingly, the surveyed men value a clean environment (54%) and wish for sex workers to enjoy the encounters as well (48%). Surprisingly, their own sexual satisfaction is not the top priority for many. Only one in four men expects to orgasm during a session with a sex worker. This contradicts the assumption that clients of sex workers are exclusively selfish and disrespectful towards women.

The survey also includes individual statements reflecting a wide range of reasons and motivations for men seeking sexual services, including the exploration of fetishes, the search for physical intimacy, and the fulfillment of needs not met in their own relationships.

Co-founder of Erobella, Ola Miedzynska, summarizes the results as follows: "The findings of the study challenge the often negative perception of clients as solely selfish and disrespectful individuals. Instead, they showcase a diversity of motives and needs that extend far beyond purely sexual aspects. This emphasizes that sex work serves diverse societal functions and should not be reduced to a purely transactional relationship."

About Erobella:

The erotic portal Erobella.com connects reputable providers of sexual services, escort companions, and models with genuine customers. Furthermore, Erobella advocates for the interests of sex workers in Germany and against the stigmatization of the industry. The portal regularly publishes studies and surveys, contributing significantly to societal awareness.

