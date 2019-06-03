Ernst & Young Recognizes SoftServe as One of Ukraine's Most Attractive Employers

SoftServe mentioned among Google, Microsoft, and Nestlé based on Ukrainian job candidate preferences

AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, was recognized as one of Ukraine's most attractive employers by the Ernst & Young (EY) Best Employers in 2018: Students Preferences Survey which analyzed preferences of students and experienced candidates when looking for an employer. SoftServe was listed among companies such as, Google, Microsoft, Nestlé, PrivatBank, 1+1 Media, Philip Morris Ukraine, and the Big Four audit and consulting companies.

EY's survey included responses from over 1,400 students from more than 30 universities in Ukraine who participated in the survey during September-December 2018.

"Ukraine's IT sphere continues to evolve rapidly with highly-qualified professionals that are competitive in the international market," said Yaroslav Liubinets, chairman of the board at SoftServe. "People are the foundation of our culture and we are constantly working to provide an effective environment for professional growth and comfortable working conditions. It's great to see our employee-focused approach resonating with industry top talent."

The results of the EY survey found career growth, competitive wage, and personal and professional development to be most appealing criteria for Ukrainian students surveyed. The survey also found that different factors define employer attractiveness for experienced candidates. Among these are company image, salary, corporate culture, and opportunities for self and professional growth referenced as the most important factors.

