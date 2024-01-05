Erisha E Mobility signs USD 830 million MOU with Gujarat Government for Green Hydrogen & Mega EV Park

This landmark agreement encompasses an Electric Vehicle Park, Charging Infrastructure, and Green Hydrogen initiatives, promising employment for 9000 individuals

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Erisha E Mobility Private Limited (Erisha E Mobility), a pioneer in sustainable energy and electric vehicles, is set to reshape the future of mobility in India through a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) with the Government of Gujarat.

Dr. Darshan Rana, CMD, Erisha E Mobility Private Limited at the MOU Signing Ceremony

The MOU outlines a collaborative effort to explore, develop, and implement innovative solutions in the field of renewable energy, specifically focusing on Green Hydrogen production and to establish an Electric Vehicle (EV) Park and deploy 100 state-of-the-art EV charging hubs across Gujarat with the mega investment of USD 830 million.

Dr. Darshan Rana, Chairman and Managing Director, Erisha E Mobility Private Limited commented, "We are excited to partner with the Gujarat Government in their mission to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. Our expertise in electric mobility solutions, combined with the government's commitment to sustainability, will undoubtedly create a positive impact on the environment, accelerate the adoption of Green Hydrogen and drive economic growth."

This Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was formalized in the presence of Hon'ble Chief Minister, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel ji, Government of Gujarat and Dr. Darshan Rana, Chairman and Managing Director, Erisha E Mobility Private Limited.

The Electric Vehicle (EV) Park proposed in 320 acres with the investment of USD 180 million, is poised to become a hub for innovation, research, and development in the field of electric mobility. It will provide a platform for Electric Vehicles manufacturing, ancillary units set up, technology providers, and researchers to collaborate, fostering the growth of the electric vehicle ecosystem in Gujarat. The company is also committed to generate the employment of 5000 persons (Direct + Indirect).

Additionally, the project aims to establish a robust charging infrastructure with the installation of 100 Electric Vehicle charging hubs with the proposed investment of USD 50 million. This network will ensure convenient access to charging facilities, facilitating the adoption of electric vehicles.

With European partners in the field of Green Hydrogen, Erisha E Mobility Private Limited envisages to set up an ecosystem for Green Hydrogen using renewable resources of energy with the investment of USD 600 million and projected employment of 4000 persons (Direct + Indirect) in the state of Gujarat.

