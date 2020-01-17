Erin Billman to Lead New Science Based Targets Network for Companies and Cities to Restore Balance to Nature

GENEVA, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To ensure companies and cities are doing enough to restore balance to all of Earth's natural systems alongside climate, 25+ organizations have formed the Science Based Target Network (SBTN), a sponsored project of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors.

Companies are now being invited to register their interest as work is underway by SBTN experts to develop the methodologies and resources that will enable them to set targets across freshwater, ocean, land and biodiversity, as well as climate.

Today, the Council for SBTN announces the appointment of Erin Billman as Executive Director of the Network. Billman joins SBTN from Blu Skye consulting and previously Bain & Co., where she gained a wealth of experience of working both with corporates and non-profits to drive increased sustainability. She facilitated the Paulson Institute's CEO Council for Sustainable Urbanization and worked with companies including Walmart, Apple, Alibaba and Dow. Billman also delivered high-level strategic projects with a Fortune 250 energy company and other businesses in global retail, gas and electricity, healthcare and investment sectors. A passionate environmentalist, Billman has a strong communications background with published articles including in Harvard Business Review.

The Network's leadership council is formed of senior executives from major global NGOs including Conservation International, CDP, the World Economic Forum, the World Resources Institute, WWF International and the UN Global Compact.

Billman said: "I'm thrilled to be taking this role to lead this unprecedented collaboration aimed at driving the transition towards a new global economy. All of Earth's natural systems are under unsustainable pressure, and for me, business and cities hold the key to transforming our economic systems in a way that protects and restores nature, while enabling society to thrive.

"It is only by bringing together this number of organizations from across private and public sectors that we can make the shift that the Earth requires at the pace necessary. The member organizations and individuals working in the Network are of the highest calibre, and rooting the action that business and cities can make in the latest science is the only way to ensure they are doing enough."

Kevin Moss, co-chair of the SBTN Council said: "Erin stood out as the right candidate for this role. Her experience of working with companies, cities and investors along with her passionate belief in the pivotal role business and cities must play in ensuring the Earth's natural systems are stabilized were exactly what we were looking for."

The Science Based Targets Network, a sponsored project of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA), aims to enable companies and cities operate in environmentally sustainable ways to restore balance to the Earth's interrelated systems of freshwater, biodiversity, land and ocean alongside climate. It is a key component of the Global Commons Alliance , a network of organizations working together to positively transform the world's economic systems and protect the global commons, also housed at RPA. Other components include the Earth Commission , launched last September; Earth HQ , a media portal for the planet, tracking the health of Earth systems and progress towards solutions, and the Systems Change Lab , which distills, reports, identifies gaps and promotes coalitions as they push towards systems tipping points in key global commons areas, e.g. forests, ocean, water, urban management etc.

The Science Based Targets Network Council is the oversight body that includes Kevin Moss (Global Director, Business Center, World Resources Institute), Frances Way (Chief Strategy Officer, CDP Worldwide), Christianne Close, Global Practice Leader, Markets, World Wildlife Fund, Lila Karbassi (Chief, Programmes, United Nations Global Compact), Akanksha Khatri (Head, Nature and Biodiversity Initiative, World Economic Forum), Jennifer Morris (President, Conservation International).

The Earth Commission is a group of leading scientists convened by the international research organization, Future Earth. Their mission is to synthesize the latest science to underpin the development of science-based targets for systems like land, water, and biodiversity. The Earth Commission Executive Director is Apurva Dave of Future Earth.

Earth HQ (under construction at www.globalcommonsalliance.org ) Executive Director is Tim Kelly. Earth HQ will serve as a media portal for the planet, sharing an overall picture of how Earth Systems are performing and tracking progress

Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors is a nonprofit organization that currently advises on and manages more than $200 million in annual giving by individuals, families, corporations and foundations. RPA also serves as a fiscal sponsor for more than 50 projects, providing governance, management and operational infrastructure to support their charitable purposes.

