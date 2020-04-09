Erillisverkot Finland Chooses Ericsson 5G Core for Next-generation Public Safety Network

- Ten-year deal covers provision of Ericsson 3GPP Core IT systems, products and solutions in Erillisverkot's public safety network

- Deal marks new generation of Erillisverkot's Public Safety Network - the Virve initiative. All users will be migrated to Virve 2.0 by end of 2025

- Erillisverkot says Virve 2.0 will be one of the most significant Finnish government ICT projects of the next few years

STOCKHOLM, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been selected by Erillisverkot Group, the state-run body responsible for national communications networks for public authorities, emergency services and other critical services in Finland, to provide 5G next-generation core network products and solutions for its mission critical broadband network.

The next-generation Public Protection and Disaster Relief (PPDR) network initiative - called Virve 2.0 - is based on commercial mobile 3GPP technology with enhancements to meet security, availability and resilience.

Public safety agencies are increasingly turning to mobile solutions due to the capabilities provided by 4G and 5G development - such as the secure and speedy sharing of data, images and video.

The ten-year deal taps Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core portfolio on a common cloud-native platform. This delivers efficient total cost of ownership and enables the smooth introduction of 5G services. Ericsson NFVI, Dynamic Orchestration and VoLTE solutions are also included, alongside related deployment, learning and support services.

The Ericsson 5G Core solutions will enable Erillisverkot to manage and control its mission critical broadband network, safeguard information security and protect data integrity. The network is planned to be operational mid-2021.

Erillisverkot expects all current Virve services to be completely migrated to next-generation Virve 2.0 technology by 2025. The services will work in parallel until the migration is complete.

Timo Lehtimäki, CEO, Erillisverkot, says: "The importance of Virve in critical operations cannot be overstated. The next generation of Virve will be one of the most important governmental ICT project in the coming years, and naturally, a high priority for us at Erillisverkot. Virve will facilitate seamless cooperation between the authorities and other public safety operators, crucial in daily life but also in crisis situations, such as the current coronavirus pandemic."

Arun Bansal, President Europe and Latin America, Ericsson says: "Critical networks demand the very best standards of reliability, security and performance in the core. We are working closely with Erillisverkot to ensure that is exactly what they will get from Ericsson's dual-mode 5G core products and solutions to benefit critical services in Finland. It's fantastic to see Finland take such bold steps to ensure the safety and support of the nation in such a forward-thinking way and I look forward to other countries following suit."

Ericsson Mission Critical Communications

Ericsson 5G Core

Ericsson NFVI

Ericsson Dynamic Orchestration

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

About Erillisverkot

Erillisverkot Group enables secure critical operations and communications in all circumstances. Erillisverkot provides the organizations responsible for the security and functionality of the society with mission critical services, software services for situational awareness and services securing critical infrastructure and communication. Erillisverkot is a wholly state-owned special-purpose company. For further information: www.erillisverkot.fi, social media @erillisverkot

SOURCE Ericsson