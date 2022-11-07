ERIK WEIHENMAYER TO HEADLINE GREATER DES MOINES PARTNERSHIP ANNUAL DINNER

Athlete and adventurer to speak on Jan. 26, 2023

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Des Moines Partnership has announced that its 2023 Annual Dinner will feature Erik Weihenmayer, the first blind person to reach the summit of Mount Everest, as the headline speaker. The Dinner will take place on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center.

Weihenmayer is the co-founder of No Barriers, which has a mission to help people with challenges to run into the storm of life, face barriers head-on, embrace a pioneering and innovative spirit and team up with great people to live rich in meaning and purpose. In 2001, Weihenmayer became the first blind person to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

In 2008, he climbed Carstensz Pyramid on the island of Papua New Guinea, completing the Seven Summits, the highest point on every continent. This accomplishment closed the circuit on a 13-year journey that had begun with his 1995 ascent of Denali. He is joined by a select company of only 150 mountaineers to have accomplished the feat. Weihenmayer's triumphs over some of the world's most formidable mountains fueled a growing aspiration to take the lessons he learned in the mountains to help others shatter barriers in their lives, which led to the founding of No Barriers.

"We are excited to welcome one of the most extraordinary mountain climbers in history to join us for our Annual Dinner," said Rowena Crosbie, President of Tero International and 2022 Board Chair of The Partnership. "Weihenmayer is an inspiration to many, both as a climber and an activist, and the lessons learned from his journey will challenge us to reach for greater heights as we prepare for 2023 and beyond as a community."

The Partnership's Annual Dinner is the Greater Des Moines (DSM) business community's celebration of the past year's economic and community development successes and also provides a look forward into the future of the DSM region. The dinner includes a reception that will begin at 5 p.m., with the keynote and dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. The program includes a presentation of The Partnership's Annual Report, summarizing the accomplishments of the organization's work in 2022.

Reservations are accepted online at DSMpartnership.com/annualdinner. Premium seating tables are $2,000, general seating table are $1,600 and individual tickets are $200 per person. A table seats eight people.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 24 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,500 Regional Business Members and more than 365 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

