Erik Bergman's Great.com Donates $1 Million to MrBeast's Team Water Campaign to Fund Clean Water Wells for Millions

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish iGaming entrepreneur Erik Bergman, founder of Great.com, has donated $1 million to Team Water, a charity initiative led by global content creator and philanthropist MrBeast. The campaign's goal is to raise $40 million to build wells that will provide clean water for 2 million people for decades to come.

This marks the second major collaboration between Great.com and MrBeast's philanthropic efforts. In 2021, Bergman and Great.com contributed $1.2 million to MrBeast's TeamSeas fundraiser, which removed millions of pounds of trash from oceans, rivers, and beaches.

"Team Water is an incredible initiative," said Bergman. "When MrBeast's team got in touch, we didn't have to think twice. Our whole purpose is to take the money we earn from the online casino industry and put it toward causes that truly matter. Helping bring clean water to communities that have never had it couldn't be a better fit for that mission."

An unconventional business model with a singular mission

Bergman founded Great.com in 2018 with the aim of doing good at scale, using his expertise in iGaming to create a unique revenue model. Great.com operates as an online casino affiliate , generating profits through partnerships with licensed operators - and donates 100% of those profits to vetted, high-impact charities.

Since its inception, Great.com has donated millions of dollars to causes addressing climate change, global health, poverty alleviation, and now clean water access.

The power of mission-aligned partnerships

The $1 million donation to Team Water not only strengthens Great.com's ongoing relationship with MrBeast's team, but also creates valuable visibility for the brand and its mission.

"While our primary motivation is always the cause, the credibility and reach that comes from being featured by MrBeast is an incredible byproduct," Bergman noted. "It validates us with current and future partners and opens doors for impactful collaborations we haven't even imagined yet."

Erik Bergman, founder of Great.com, comments:

"When I started Great.com, I wanted to build an organization that could make as much difference as possible - both in terms of the causes we support and how we operate internally. Partnering with MrBeast and Team Water allows us to direct our resources toward a project with exponential impact. I hope this inspires other entrepreneurs to explore how their profits can fuel meaningful change."

About Team Water

Team Water is a global fundraising initiative launched by MrBeast to raise $40 million to fund the construction of clean water wells in communities without access to safe drinking water. Working with experienced on-the-ground partners, the project aims to provide 2 million people with reliable, long-term access to clean water.

About Great.com

Great.com is a purpose-driven online casino affiliate founded by Swedish entrepreneur Erik Bergman in 2018. The company reviews and recommends licensed online casinos, generating affiliate commissions that are donated entirely to high-impact charitable causes. With a long-term perspective of at least 50 years, Great.com operates with complete transparency, publishes its internal operations online, and advocates for more open, socially responsible business practices.

For more information, please contact:



Erik Bergman, Founder, Great.com

Email: erik.bergman@great.com