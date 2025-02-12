Ericsson unveils new wave of radio, antenna, and RAN Connect products to advance high-performing programmable networks

Expands portfolio with seven new energy-efficient and high-performing Massive MIMO and Remote radios, Indoor 5G solutions, and new open fronthaul products called RAN Connect

The innovations will reduce energy consumption by up to 30 percent, lower operational costs, and cut embodied carbon footprint by up to 50 percent, supporting more efficient network deployments.

The company is on track to offer 130 radio products supporting open and programmable networks during 2025, ensuring flexibility, scalability, and future-proof network evolution.

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As telecoms industry engagement with high-performing programmable networks ramps up globally, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is meeting related future needs through a significant product portfolio boost.

Ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, the company is introducing innovative new radios, antennas, and open fronthaul solutions called RAN Connect designed to empower communications service providers (CSPs).

With its enhanced portfolio, Ericsson is set to offer 130 radio products supporting open and programmable networks during 2025, outpacing the competition. These products will make up more than two thirds of the company's deliveries this year, providing CSPs with the programmability and future-proof network evolution necessary to stay ahead in the industry.

Programmability leverages Ericsson's many-core architecture and extensive sleep modes within Ericsson Silicon to implement intents such as energy savings without compromising customer experience.

The portfolio enhancements are led by the flagship product, AIR 3266, a wide-band TDD (Time Division Duplexing) Massive MIMO (Multiple Input, Multiple Output) radio with 400W output power in an ultra-slim design.

AIR 3266 boosts spectral efficiency and uplink performance, while reducing energy consumption by up to 30 percent and embodied carbon footprint by up to 50 percent. It is powered by the latest Ericsson Silicon and features 32-branch transceivers.

Ericsson is also introducing RAN Connect, a set of transformative, open fronthaul solutions that maximize scalability and efficiency. They allow CSPs to aggregate radio traffic, unlocking the full potential of modern RAN Compute capabilities, and reinforces Ericsson's leadership in next-generation RAN evolution.

Key products include RAN Connect 6381, an all-outdoor solution supporting 600Gbps capacity with high scalability and efficiency; RAN Connect 6682, a high capacity fronthaul solution with up to 1.2 terabits per second (Tbps) throughput, ideal for large-scale deployments; and RAN Connect 6681, a versatile 600Gbps indoor option optimized for a wide range of interface configurations.

Mårten Lerner, Head of Product Area Networks at Ericsson, says: "With 5G expected to carry 80 percent of total mobile data traffic by the end of 2030, we see an industry need for 5G equipment that strikes the perfect balance between superior performance, best-in-class TCO, and unmatched sustainability. The ultra-light radios simplify deployment, and the interleaved antennas optimize site usage by integrating multiple M-MIMO frequency bands."

"With cutting-edge hardware designs, we are reducing costs and maximizing efficiency for our customers as they evolve their architectures to deliver high-performing programmable networks that cover all connectivity needs," Lerner adds. "Sustainability is also central to every solution, leveraging energy-efficient designs, recyclable materials, and passive cooling to meet Net Zero targets. These advancements embody the artistry of network evolution."

Next-generation radios

The portfolio is further enhanced with more radios, including:

AIR 3285: a dual-band FDD Massive MIMO radio that offers up to four times higher uplink capacity than traditional 4 transceiver solutions. Field measurement also shows that FDD M-MIMO supports offloading of TDD mid-band and FDD low-band, enhancing overall network performance. Weighing only 30kg, this radio is the lightest in its class, resulting in easier and less time-consuming installation. It reduces energy consumption by 30 percent and has a 40 percent smaller embodied carbon footprint.

AIR 6494 and AIR 3265: AIR 6494 is a next-gen wideband TDD Massive MIMO radio with 64-branch wideband transceivers and 480W output power. It cuts energy use by up to 30 percent. The next-gen AIR 3265 is an ultra-light, ultra-slim 32-branch radio that offers high EIRP (Effective Isotropic Radiated Power), 25 percent energy savings, and 30 percent reduced embodied carbon. Both radios are powered by Ericsson Silicon.

Radio 4451HP and Radio 4491: Advanced FDD radios that set new standards for performance, efficiency, and sustainability. Radio 4451HP is compact and wideband, reducing size, weight, and energy use by 20 percent, and cutting embodied carbon by 25 percent compared to its predecessor. Radio 4491 delivers 720W output power in a lightweight 30kg design, using 20 percent less energy and 40 percent less embodied carbon.

Ericsson is also introducing the following next-generation innovations:

Indoor Fusion Unit 8828: Enables gigabit speeds indoor 5G in one compact hardware solution for small and medium-size enterprises. The enhanced 8828 supports multiple operators, and offers double the coverage, extending up to 8,000 square meters (80,000 square feet), and can connect up to eight Radio Dots.

Interleaved Antenna 8001 and 8002: Combines low-band FDD with Massive MIMO TDD and FDD in a single antenna footprint for easy installation and reduced site rental costs, with upgradable interleaved passive antenna technology, full transparency, and modularity.

New Antenna System portfolio: Precisely engineered antennas to empower high-performing, energy-efficient networks. The new antennas enable superior coverage, 15 percent higher uplink throughput, and up to 29 percent reduced radio output power. The flagship Antenna 4818 achieves superior energy efficiency with electrical and beam efficiencies of up to 85 percent, combined with exceptional passive intermodulation (PIM) performance, enabling optimized FDD mid-band utilization, improved carrier aggregation, higher modulation and MIMO scheme use. It supports simplified and sustainable deployment thanks to best-in-class wind load, 37 percent lighter weight and 42 percent reduced embodied carbon footprint.

Power D620: This programmable Smart DC (Direct Current) distribution system enables efficient remote management of DC power, significantly minimizing the need for on-site interventions. Its dynamic energy slicing capability prioritizes critical services, ensuring extended uptime during critical network events. Also, the zero-watt sleep feature eliminates energy usage during radio sleep intervals, optimizing overall RAN energy efficiency.

Mark Düsener, Chief Technology & Information Officer, Swisscom, says: "If we focus on delivering the right performance when needed and scaling it back when it is not, we can lower our total cost of ownership and strike the right balance. Thanks to Ericsson's innovative products, we can optimize efficiency while meeting evolving demands. New use cases and devices will drive up energy consumption, making the infrastructure we build more important than ever."

Salim Kouidri, SVP Access Network Technology, T-Mobile, says: "Ericsson's latest line-up of radios, antennas and RAN Connect provides scalable platforms for enhanced network capabilities. As 5G Advanced becomes more integrated, these advancements will elevate the business and customer experience with a more responsive network built around enhanced services like network slicing, 6-carrier aggregation and L4S."

Joe Madden, Founder and Chief Analyst, Mobile Experts, says: "Ericsson's advancements in Silicon within an open, programmable network architecture is a tremendous step forward in efficiency and flexibility for the network. Keeping up with the yearly cadence of high-performance radios is not easy, but Ericsson has invested heavily to stay ahead of the innovation curve."

The following files are available for download: