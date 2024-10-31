Ericsson targets high-performing programmable networks with new 5G Advanced software

High-performing programmable networks empower communications service providers (CSPs) to steer network behavior, aligning it with diverse business goals for optimal outcomes

Seven new 5G Advanced software products for high-performing programmable networks will substantially increase revenue, elevate user experience, and improve operational efficiency

5G Advanced strengthens radio access network (RAN) software portfolio with transformative technologies such as AI-powered RAN, intent-driven networks and Service-aware RAN

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After building out 5G networks, communications service providers (CSPs) are ready to further harness the benefits of this technology. Today, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) unveils seven 5G Advanced software products designed to empower CSPs with high-performing programmable networks. These innovations will elevate performance, enhance user experience, and drive revenue growth and operational efficiency, opening up new possibilities for the industry.

Ericsson 5G Advanced brings new radio access network (RAN) software capabilities that significantly boost performance and develop programmable networks that add value to connectivity. These capabilities are based on open network architectures, AI and automation, and intent-driven networks. They make it easier for CSPs to steer the network to meet business and sustainability goals by measuring and matching different performance levels to service-level agreements (SLAs).

Ericsson's suite of 5G Advanced software includes transformative technologies such as:

AI-powered RAN - uses artificial intelligence and automation for real-time data processing and intelligent decision-making.

Intent-driven networks - allow CSPs to simply state their objectives while the RAN handles complex processes and actions.

Service-aware RAN - adapts to various connectivity needs, ensuring real-time adjustments and observability to meet service requirements and proof of delivery.

Mårten Lerner, Head of Product Area Networks at Ericsson, says: "Our customers have invested significantly in building 5G networks across the globe, and now around 50 percent of the world's mobile 5G traffic outside China is carried over Ericsson-powered networks. With our 5G Advanced software, we are empowering service providers to move more rapidly towards high-performing programmable networks and achieve their business objectives. By leveraging these new software products, we are not only raising the bar on connectivity but also paving the way for innovative applications and services that will transform industries and improve lives around the world."

The seven new 5G Advanced products or subscriptions are:

Real-time AI-powered automation - enables CSP to scale network automation even in complex scenarios, with maximum network performance and efficiency thanks to AI and real-time coordination with RAN features.

Outdoor Positioning - allows CSPs and enterprises to introduce location-based services with or without GPS support on the 5G Standalone architecture.

Mission Critical Services - enables CSPs to support new sectors requiring high resilience under heavy load and have specific needs for service continuity in public safety, defense, first responders, and railways.

RAN Differentiated Connectivity - enables CSPs to take advantage of the network's ability to ensure SLA compliance for various and multiple services simultaneously.

Energy Efficiency and Management - Ericsson innovation and intent-driven approach that optimizes energy performance and lowers operational expenses. This helps scale energy management via automation.

Ericsson innovation and intent-driven approach that optimizes energy performance and lowers operational expenses. This helps scale energy management via automation. Premium Network Performance - Ericsson innovations and advanced performance features that enable more coverage and capacity in the most traffic-loaded scenarios. Improves customer loyalty by ensuring an exceptional experience for flagship devices.

Ericsson innovations and advanced performance features that enable more coverage and capacity in the most traffic-loaded scenarios. Improves customer loyalty by ensuring an exceptional experience for flagship devices. Device Battery Performance - allows CSPs to enhance the battery performance of any 5G device, including smartphones, wearables and AR/VR glasses with intelligent network features that save battery power.

The new software products will be commercially available between the third quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2025 as software subscriptions. This software suite is compatible with Open RAN, Cloud RAN and purpose-built RAN. It also builds on earlier launches of 5G Advanced capabilities such as Critical IoT and Ericsson Reduced Capability (RedCap).

Rob Soni, VP, RAN Technology, AT&T, says: "AT&T is at the forefront of exploring new business opportunities and taking another step in laying the foundation for monetizing new services through enhanced capabilities with Ericsson 5G Advanced. By integrating these cutting-edge solutions, we can enhance our network performance and achieve operational efficiencies, all with the goal of better serving our customers."

Kent Wu, Optus Vice President Access Network Strategy, Planning and Quality, says: "Optus is committed to providing our customers with an excellent network experience at a great value. One of the keys to delivering this is working with partners who are equally as committed to driving innovation and the customer experience as Optus is. As we continue to invest in and elevate our network for our customers, Ericsson's advanced and innovative 5G technology will play an important role in that going forward. We are excited to work with Ericsson as they continue to advance the capabilities of 5G."

Sri Amirthalingam, Wireless Engineering Executive, Telstra, says: "Telstra has already started down the path toward autonomous networks and we aim to introduce AI and autonomous mechanics across many of our network functions to better anticipate customer requirements, optimize network resources, and uplift customer experience. The new 5G Advanced software announced here by our key partner Ericsson, with its promised benefits to elevate performance, enhance user experience, and drive revenue growth and operational efficiency, is both timely and welcome for our ambitions and the industry overall."

John Saw, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, T-Mobile, says: "The next wave of 5G innovation is here, and we are expanding T-Mobile's nationwide 5G SA network to support 5G Advanced as soon as the end of this year. Together with Ericsson, we're spearheading the development and adoption of 5G Advanced with capabilities like L4S, 5G RedCap, and up to six-carrier aggregation. These enhancements create new opportunities for businesses and customers by improving uplink speeds, lowering energy use and delivering a faster, more reliable experience."

Rémy Pascal, Senior Research Manager Mobile Infrastructure, Omdia, says: "Communications service providers are keen to monetize their 5G investments. However, new revenues will stem from new services which, in turn, require more advanced network capabilities. Ericsson's 5G Advanced software products such as Outdoor Positioning and Mission Critical services provide these revenue-generating capabilities. Additionally, the software offers solutions that enhance user experience and reduce costs through Premium Network Performance and Real-time AI-powered automation. Given their focus on optimizing resources, service providers must prioritize network features that support their business objectives."

