Ericsson resolves on an acquisition offer for C shares for LTV II 2023, LTV 2022 and LTV 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the resolutions by the Annual General Meeting 2023, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) expands its treasury stock in order to provide shares for the Long-Term Variable Compensation Programs LTV II 2023, LTV 2022 and LTV 2021 for Ericsson's executive team and other executives.

The Board of Directors of Ericsson has today resolved, by virtue of authorizations given by the Annual General Meeting on March 29, 2023 (the "AGM 2023"), to direct an acquisition offer to all holders of C shares to acquire these shares. The acquisition shall be made during the period May 11 – May 25, 2023 and payment for acquired shares shall be made in cash with approximately SEK 5 per share (corresponding to the quota value of the Ericsson share).

The offer is part of the financing of Ericsson's Long-Term Variable Compensation Programs LTV II 2023, LTV 2022 and LTV 2021 and includes all 10 million C shares which the AGM 2023 resolved to issue to Investor AB for these programs. Investor AB have today subscribed for all 10 million C shares and informed Ericsson that they intend to accept the acquisition offer.

Once all 10 million C shares have been acquired by Ericsson, the Board intends to convert them to B shares. After the conversion, the total number of shares in Ericsson will amount to 3,344,151,735, of which 261,755,983 are A shares and 3,082,395,752 are B shares. Ericsson currently holds 4,009,306 B shares as treasury stock.

