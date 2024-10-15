Ericsson reports third quarter results 2024

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Strategic highlights – solid progress on both strategic and operational priorities

Increased momentum in programmable networks, mobile network contract wins in multiple markets.

Global supply of Network APIs secured with JV agreed between leading mobile network operators and Ericsson.

Further 5G patent licensing agreement signed in Q3, IPR revenues expected to reach at least SEK 13 b . in 2024.

Financial highlights – strong growth in North America and continued gross margin expansion

Sales declined by -1%* YoY, with strong growth in market area North America of 55%* offset by declines in most other market areas. Reported sales were SEK 61.8 (64.5) b .

of 55%* offset by declines in most other market areas. Reported sales were . Adjusted[1] gross income increased to SEK 28.6 (25.3) b . driven by a strong expansion in Networks adjusted[1] gross margin to 48.7% (39.9%). Reported gross income was SEK 28.2 (24.7) b .

. driven by a strong expansion in Networks adjusted[1] gross margin to 48.7% (39.9%). Reported gross income was . Adjusted[1] gross margin was 46.3% (39.2%) mainly due to market mix, commercial discipline, and cost actions. A customer settlement and increased IPR revenues also contributed. Reported gross margin was 45.6% (38.4%).

Adjusted[1] EBITA was SEK 7.8 (4.7) b . with a 12.6% (7.3%) margin, benefiting from higher gross income and cost reduction actions, partly offset by targeted investments in R&D. EBITA was SEK 6.2 (3.8) b .

. with a 12.6% (7.3%) margin, benefiting from higher gross income and cost reduction actions, partly offset by targeted investments in R&D. EBITA was . Net income was SEK 3.9 (-30.5) b . EPS diluted was SEK 1.14 (-9.21).

. EPS diluted was (-9.21). Free cash flow before M&A was SEK 12.9 (-0.5) b . benefiting from strong inventory management and market mix.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, said: "Q3 marks a period of laser-focus on execution of our strategic plan. We see increasing customer momentum around programmable networks that deliver differentiated performance, and expect further traction, supported by the JV we have announced with 12 of the world's largest telecom operators. The JV will aggregate network APIs, accelerating commercialization and generating new opportunities for network monetization.

We see signs that the overall market is stabilizing with North America, as an early adopter market, returning to growth. While the market development is ultimately in the hands of our customers, we are working to deliver operational excellence regardless of market conditions. Our Q3 results demonstrate our progress, with strong gross margin expansion and free cash flow, benefiting from our commercial discipline and operational efficiency actions.

We expect our Networks sales to stabilize year-on-year during Q4, driven by continued good growth in North America. However, we anticipate further near-term sales pressure in Enterprise as we focus on profitable segments. We launched a new private 5G enterprise product portfolio in Q3 to support performance improvement, which remains a key priority."

SEK b. Q3 2024 Q3 2023 YoY Change Q2 2024 QoQ Change Jan-Sep 2024 Jan-Sep 2023 YoY change Net sales 61.794 64.473 -4 % 59.848 3 % 174.967 191.470 -9 % Organic sales growth[2] - - -1 % - - - - -7 % Gross margin[2] 45.6 % 38.4 % - 43.1 % - 43.8 % 38.1 % - EBIT (loss) 5.774 -28.908 - -13.519 - -3.645 -26.174 - EBIT margin[2] 9.3 % -44.8 % - -22.6 % - -2.1 % -13.7 % - EBITA[2] 6.203 3.828 62 % 2.426 156 % 13.522 8.218 65 % EBITA margin[2] 10.0 % 5.9 % - 4.1 % - 7.7 % 4.3 % - Net income (loss) 3.881 -30.491 - -10.999 - -4.505 -29.513 - EPS diluted, SEK 1.14 -9.21 - -3.34 - -1.43 -8.96 - Free cash flow before M&A[2] 12.944 -0.540 - 7.595 70 % 24.210 -13.548 - Net cash, end of period[2] 25.534 1.610 - 13.133 94 % 25.534 1.610 - Adjusted financial measures[2] Adjusted gross margin 46.3 % 39.2 % - 43.9 % - 44.4 % 39.1 % - Adjusted EBIT (loss) 7.327 -28.020 - -11.891 - -0.259 -21.173 - Adjusted EBIT margin 11.9 % -43.5 % - -19.9 % - -0.1 % 11.1 % - Adjusted EBIT excluding impairments[3] 7.327 3.896 88 % 3.229 127 % 14.861 10.743 38 % Adjusted EBIT margin excluding impairments[3] 11.9 % 6.0 % - 5.4 % - 8.5 % 5.6 % - Adjusted EBITA 7.756 4.716 64 % 4.05 91 % 16.908 13.219 28 % Adjusted EBITA margin 12.6 % 7.3 % - 6.8 % - 9.7 % 6.9 % -

* Sales adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and divestments and effects of foreign currency fluctuations. [1] Adjusted metrics are adjusted to exclude restructuring charges. This is a change in nomenclature only, compared with previous reports. [2] Non-IFRS financial measures are reconciled at the end of this report to the most directly reconcilable line items in the financial statement. [3] Excluding the non-cash impairment recorded in the second quarter 2024, relating to the impairment of intangible assets mainly attributed to the Vonage acquisition.

