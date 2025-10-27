Ericsson, Nokia and Fraunhofer HHI join forces to drive 6G-era video coding standardization

Partners' proof-of-concept for next-generation video coding technology offers considerably higher compression than current standards

Proof-of-concept submission positively evaluated by the ITU-T Video Coding Experts Group and the ISO/IEC Moving Picture Experts Group (MPEG)

Next video codec standardization will specifically address the needs of immersive media and mobile video experiences in the 6G era

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- European connectivity leaders Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Nokia (NASDAQ: NOK), have partnered with Berlin's Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute (HHI), to shape and drive the next generation of video coding standardization - for better immersive media and mobile video user experiences in the 6G era.

The three partners combined video codec research expertise for the first time, aiming to strengthen Europe's role in next generation standardization. Partnership researchers jointly demonstrated a new video codec with considerably higher compression efficiency than the current standards (H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC, and H.266/VVC) without significantly increasing complexity, while also improving energy efficiency and scalability.

The documented research provides early evidence of technology capable of meeting the requirements for the next video coding standardization phase - an important milestone that helps initiate the process towards future decision-making.

The partners' joint submission to the oversight bodies - the ITU-T Video Coding Experts Group and the ISO/IEC Moving Picture Experts Group (MPEG) - was positively evaluated and is expected to help catalyze progress towards evaluation and decision-making by the standardization committee.

In line with forecast 6G deployment, the next video codec standard is expected to be operational from 2029-2030 and will define the digital media landscape for the following decade. Until then, current standards, such as VVC, play a vital role in delivering advanced video experiences, driving market demand for high-efficiency streaming, immersive media formats, and scalable solutions across diverse devices and networks.

The new standard will be essential to a wide range of video-based applications, including mobile communication and streaming, as well as immersive and low-latency experiences. Anticipated use cases include the coding of professional-, user-, and AI-generated content; coding of gaming and 3D content; coding of content for machine consumption; and automotive and industrial use.

Magnus Frodigh, Head of Research, Ericsson, says: "As a global connectivity leader, Ericsson is perfectly positioned to research and drive 6G enablement capabilities. We are proud to partner with Nokia and Fraunhofer HHI in video coding to combine research expertise and shape the next standard. Our partnership video codec achievement not only shows the ability of European technology leaders to come together and pioneer breakthroughs, but, by being prominent at the very start of the process, also flags our combined determination and commitment to shape the next generation of standards."

Ville-Veikko Mattila, Head of Multimedia Technologies, Nokia, says: "Nokia's inventors have been instrumental in the development of all market-adopted video codecs for the last three decades, including fundamental H.26x video compression technologies, and we are excited about shaping the next generation of video standards. By working together at the very start of the standardization journey we will ensure that the values of openness, excellence, and sustainability are embedded in the next generation of digital media experiences."

Prof. Thomas Wiegand, Executive Director of Fraunhofer HHI, says: "Video technologies are central to the digital experiences of tomorrow. Our joint research with Ericsson and Nokia demonstrates Europe's strong competence in advanced media technologies and its active role in global standardization efforts. This collaboration also builds upon the contributions of the broader JVET research community, whose work continues to drive progress in next-generation video coding."

Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication.

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

www.nokia.com

press.services@nokia.com (+358 (0) 10 448 4900)

press.services@nokia.com (+358 (0) 10 448 4900)

ABOUT FRAUNHOFER HHI

Fraunhofer HHI is a world-leading research institute shaping the digital future. With cutting-edge expertise in video, AI, computer vision, photonics, and wireless communication, we develop technologies that drive innovation and deliver real-world impact across sectors such as medicine, agriculture, critical infrastructure, disaster response, energy, and mobility. www.hhi.fraunhofer.de/en

presse@hhi.fraunhofer.de (+49 30 31002-119)

