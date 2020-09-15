Ericsson launches integrated Packet Core Firewall to boost 5G core security

All-in-one cloud native solution combines user plane security and advanced security functions seamlessly integrated with Ericsson Packet Core Gateway

Packet Core Firewall provides proactive protection to manage internet, roaming and access threats, addressing security in mobile broadband and IoT-to-the-edge use cases

Integrated Packet Core Firewall reduces total cost of ownership by more than 50 percent compared to dedicated user plane security solutions

KISTA, Sweden, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is advancing 5G core network security for communications service providers (CSPs) through the launch of the cloud native Ericsson Packet Core Firewall.

Core network security is a key factor in CSPs' forward business planning as they pursue innovative new business opportunities powered by 5G and emerging technologies. Ericsson's new solution, part of the Ericsson 5G platform, is aimed at enabling CSPs to pursue those opportunities not only through the best packet core network security capabilities, but also in the most cost-effective way for their business.

Powered by A10 Networks' (NASDAQ: ATEN) advanced security technology, the Ericsson Packet Core Firewall solution is already seamlessly integrated with Ericsson Packet Core Gateway in Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core offering. The solution also supports end-to-end network slicing and edge computing.

The cloud native offering is optimized to scale with user plane to the edge of the network to cater for secure core network 5G use cases. By protecting a communications service provider's core network - including sensitive service provider data and customer data - the all-in-one solution secures 5G service availability.

The solution delivers more than 50 percent total cost of ownership reduction over dedicated user plane security solutions, while maintaining 5G latency. This is enabled through a single CNF (Cloud Native Network Function) solution with simplified maintenance and orchestration.

Folke Anger, Head of Packet Core Solutions, Ericsson, says: "Securing service availability in 5G requires a holistic view beyond dedicated security solutions. We are now launching the Ericsson Packet Core Firewall seamlessly integrated into our Packet Core Gateway. This will provide our customers with substantial total cost of ownership improvements while ensuring their 5G services to the edge."

Patrick Donegan, Founder and Principal Analyst, HardenStance, says: "Telecom operators need to think differently about how they implement security with a 5G Core. Ericsson's Packet Core Gateway together with Packet Core Firewall integrates user plane and security functions in a single Cloud native Network Function (CNF). This allows significant TCO savings and is well optimized for edge use cases. It also enables automated, closed-loop, threat mitigation independent of transport equipment vendor."

Dhrupad Trivedi, CEO and Board Chair, A10 Networks, says: "Mobile operators are transitioning to more cloud native and distributed architectures to support 5G. This increases the critical need for security and network availability. A10 is excited to expand our partnership with Ericsson to enable current and emerging 5G use cases. The Ericsson Packet Core Firewall powered by A10 Networks is ready for cloud native deployments and addresses the evolving business needs for operators."

Related links:

Ericsson Packet Core Firewall

Ericsson 5G Core

5G platform

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-launches-integrated-packet-core-firewall-to-boost-5g-core-security,c3193680

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3193680/1306486.pdf PDF Ericsson launches integrated Packet Core Firewall to boost 5G core security https://news.cision.com/ericsson/i/personalized-ar-workplace-enabled-by-secure-connecivity-,c2824235 Personalized AR workplace enabled by secure connecivity.

SOURCE Ericsson