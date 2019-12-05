Ericsson comments on press coverage about the resolution of ongoing U.S. FCPA investigations

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously disclosed, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is in discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding the resolution of their investigations of the Company's compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).

In light of recent media coverage about the resolution of the investigations the Company will not comment other than to confirm that the provision of USD 1.2 b.is still its current estimate of the amounts needed to cover the monetary sanctions, plus other related costs, as announced on September 26, 2019.

