Ericsson Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC
News provided byEricsson
11 Mar, 2025, 20:54 GMT
STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 11, 2025, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The Annual Report is available on Ericsson's website at https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report by contacting the company.
NOTES TO EDITORS:
FOLLOW US:
Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here
Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here
https://twitter.com/ericsson
https://www.facebook.com/ericsson
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson
MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)
ABOUT ERICSSON:
Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-annual-report-on-form-20-f-filed-with-the-sec,c4116767
The following files are available for download:
|
Ericsson Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC
Share this article