Ericsson Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC

11 Mar, 2025, 20:54 GMT

STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 11, 2025, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Annual Report is available on Ericsson's website at https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report by contacting the company.

ABOUT ERICSSON:
Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

