Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market to Surpass Around USD 4079.9 Million by 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report published by Brandessence Market Research, the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market generated $2319.8 Million in 2021, and is projected to reach $4079.9 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug (Cialis, Stendra/Spedra, Staxyn/Levitra, Viagra), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies), Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts to 2022–2028, Increasing number of erectile dysfunctions, rising geriatric population, and growing number of chronic diseases are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market.

Get Sample of Report at: https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/2086

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs: Market Scope

The global erectile dysfunction drugs market demand is going to see a great amount of growth in the coming years. the growth rate is going to be high due to the increase in burden of the lifestyle diseases and the rise in adoption of a sedentary lifestyle where the incidences of the erectile dysfunction are increasing all over the world. As per the World Health Organization, a huge portion of the male population was affected by the illness each year. Therefore, there is an increase in the disease prevention drugs is going to be imminent.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs: Competitive Analysis

The pandemic too has had an important impact on the market. For those wanting to know how many drugs are on the market for erectile dysfunction, there are companies manufacturing drugs such as sildenafil (Revatio, Viagra), vardenafil (Levitra, Staxyn), tadalafil (Adcirca, Cialis), and avanafil (Stendra) in addition to a few others.

Some of the important companies in the market are Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Bayer AG, Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., VIVUS, Inc., Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Adamed. The companies are working on their product innovation and maintaining their health standards so that no recalls happen in the future.

On the basis of dose, the generic sildenafil is among the most dominant medication as it is frequently offered for a cost lesser than Viagra. Hence, the availability of the medications might lead to the higher rates of prescription and the expansion of the market. As the prevalence of this disease is increase with the age because of the co-morbid conditions such as obesity, diabetes among others. The people with hormonal, medication, neurological and other illnesses are at a higher risk of this disease and they are leading to the erectile dysfunction drugs market growth.

The people who have diabetes which are in the low or the middle-income nations are going to face this difficulty quite a lot. The growth of the market are going to be hampered by a lack of the healthcare infrastructure and the manufacturing mistakes. There are recalls of the generic drugs which is happening due to the fault in production. This kind of recall will have a gap in the supply of the drugs which are used for treating the erectile dysfunction.

Recent Update:

Petros Pharmaceuticals Launched Two Self-Selection Studies for Erectile Dysfunction Drug STENDRA (avanafil)

On January 18th, 2022; Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leading provider of therapeutics for men's health, initiated two self-selection studies for its erectile dysfunction (ED) drug STENDRA (avanafil). The results of these studies lead to potential over-the-counter (OTC) status for STENDRA (avanafil) in the U.S. It is part of a more comprehensive data package the company plans to submit to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Get Methodology at https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/2086

Increasing Number of Erectile Dysfunctions, Rising Geriatric Population, and Growing Number of Chronic Diseases are Some of the Major Factors Driving the Market Growth

One of the major factors driving the growth of the erectile dysfunction drug market is the increasing number of erectile dysfunctions (ED). Due to the increase in adopting a poor lifestyle, diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases are on the rise, leading to problems like ED as people age. The current lifestyle of young people in many emerging countries is very stressful, resulting in increased consumption of alcohol, smoking, and fast food or prepared food. Due to these factors, overall health and fitness are compromised which increases the chances of ED. Moreover, as the elderly population increases, so does the number of ED patients, which is a significant driver of the global erectile dysfunction drugs market throughout the forecast period. For instance; according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, by 2025, the prevalence of ED is estimated to be approximately 322 million worldwide.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs: Segmentation Analysis

The other segment is going to be expected to witness the lucrative growth in the market in the coming years because of the larger base of applications and availability of the ED medicines such as the Mvix (mirodenafil) and Helleva (lodenafil carbonate) among others. These are used for treating the adult patients with the erectile dysfunction. Increase in the approval of the over-counter ED products offer the easy access to the patients of the disease. Innovation is going to be at the forefront of the market growth.

By Drug

Cialis

Stendra/Spedra

Staxyn/Levitra

Viagra

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs: Regional Analysis

The North American region has been dominating the market due to the presence of most companies in the market and the growth of a sedentary lifestyle. However, it is going to be the Asia Pacific market is going to be the highest growing market because the region is going to see the cases of diabetes which causes this illness and increases the erectile dysfunction drugs market size.

On Special Requirement Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S., Canada

Europe

Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South_Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of MEA

Get Full Access of all Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/pharmaceutical/erectile-dysfunction-drugs-market

Related Reports:

i-Factor: Live Market intelligence platform

I-Factor is our guaranteed seal to keep our clients ahead of the competition, always. This knowledge platform delivers real-time updates on key economic indicators, competitive landscape, changing demand, trends, customized regional insights, and more. The platform visualizes key data points to help make decision making agile, trustworthy, and holistic. Register for free trial here at https://brandessenceresearch.com/i-factor/login/userRegister

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence Market Research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Follow Us: Linkedin

Contact:

Mr. Vishal Sawant

Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com

Email: Sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155

Asia Office: +917447409162

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited