ERBA Mannheim Launches 2nd Generation SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay with room temperature storage

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Erba today launched the ErbaMDx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Kit for detection of SARS-CoV-2.

To overcome challenges in older COVID-19 molecular tests, Erba's Cambridge(UK)-based development team has carefully engineered a new assay to improve detection and ease of use with a single tube multiplex mastermix, compatible with room-temperature storage and transportation.

The new assay offers 200 copies/ml LoD, using universally trusted gene targets highly specific for SARS-CoV-2 and updated primer sequences to maximise long term performance. Sample types include both nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs as well as saliva.

Nikhil Vazirani, MD of Erba, said: "We are proud and excited to add a highly sensitive RT-PCR test to our growing range of immunoassay and molecular solutions. The new ErbaMDx SARS-CoV-2 test perfectly complements our successful COVID-19 IgG and IgM ELISA assays to offer customers a state-of-the-art molecular test in addition to antibody testing which will offer clinicians valuable insight into the immune response to infection or vaccination."

The CE-marked kit will be available through Erba's global distribution network.

Learn more: https://covid19.erbamannheim.com/

About Erba Mannheim

Erba Mannheim is a global company focused on delivering innovative, affordable and sustainable diagnostic solutions to labs everywhere. Established in over 100 countries, Erba group uses a combination of cutting-edge R&D in 4 continents with efficient low-cost manufacturing to make diagnostic technologies accessible in all resource settings.

SOURCE Erba Mannheim