EQUITY RESIDENCES LAUNCHES EQUITY EURO FUND TO MEET GROWING INVESTOR DEMAND

Focus on Prime European Destinations Offering Luxury Travel and Long-Term Investment Returns

New Fund Targets Total Investment of Up to €35 Million

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S.-based Equity Residences, a unique luxury vacation real estate investment platform, announces the launch of the Equity Euro Fund, designed to expand the company's portfolio into key European destinations. The fund completed its initial closing on 15 August 2025, raising €4.96m from accredited investors, targeting a total of up to €35m.

The fund focuses on acquiring vacation homes in prime European markets, offering investors access to luxury residences with potential for capital appreciation over a ten-to-twelve-year life cycle. Homes range from €1.5m to €3.5m.

This launch expands Equity Residences' strategy to diversify investor holdings and responds to growing demand from international investors seeking luxury real estate exposure across Europe. The expansion builds on an existing European portfolio included in Equity Platinum Fund 1.

The fund targets established resort and vacation destinations, including the south of France, the Italian Lakes, Spanish coastal regions, and select alpine locations. These areas combine strong tourism appeal, limited supply of premium homes, and long-term value resilience.

Equity Residences acquires homes outright, operates without leverage, and offsets operating costs through rental income, reducing annual investor expenses. Homes are held for at least 10 years before exit, but investors may sell their investments if there is demand.

Investors enjoy usage rights at a curated portfolio of luxury residences and participate in capital appreciation at exit. The fund includes a defined exit window for transparency around the investment lifecycle.

This announcement follows key milestones for Equity Residences in 2025, including the acquisition of homes at Terranea Resort, California, on 28 July and a ski-in/ski-out residence at Big Sky Resort, Montana, on 30 September for the Equity Platinum Fund 2.

Greg Salley, Managing Director of Equity Residences, said: "Our investors are increasingly seeking opportunities that combine exceptional lifestyle experiences with strong investment principles. The Equity Euro Fund builds on our track record by expanding into Europe's most desirable destinations."

Equity Residences has maintained strong performance since its founding, underpinned by disciplined growth and sound investment management. The Equity Platinum Fund 1 raised USD $55 million, and the Equity Platinum Fund 2 has raised USD $24 million of its USD $50 million target.

For more information on the company's portfolio, please visit https://equityresidences.com