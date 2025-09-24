Equiti Signs as Founding Partner of Dubai Basketball Ahead of EuroLeague Debut

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiti, a globally recognised fintech brand headquartered in Dubai, has partnered with Dubai's first-ever home sports franchise, Dubai Basketball, with the group serving as the team's Founding Partner and Official Digital Wealth Partner for the next three seasons.

As part of the partnership, Equiti will feature prominently on official jerseys and courtside at the Coca-Cola Arena, the home of Dubai Basketball, for all home games, while engaging with fans across the team's digital platforms.

Equiti CEO Iskandar Najjar, Dubai Basketball Co-CEO Nick Oakley and Dubai Basketball stars Davis Bertans and Nate Mason at the Equiti Aim Higher Pop-Up event, Ritz Carlton Dubai. Equiti CEO Iskandar Najjar, Dubai Basketball Co-CEO Nick Oakley and Dubai Basketball stars Davis Bertans and Nate Mason as Equiti signs as Founding Partner of Dubai Basketball.

Since their debut in 2024, Dubai Basketball has been rewriting the playbook - storming the ABA League and becoming the first club from the region to compete in the EuroLeague. Their fearless ambition mirrors Equiti's own journey on many levels, reflecting a shared commitment to Dubai, to teamwork and discipline, and to pushing performance to its highest level.

To celebrate the launch of the collaboration, a retro-futuristic half-court pop-up was unveiled today (September 24) at the Ritz-Carlton on Jumeirah Beach, drawing the team's star players, Davis Bertans and Nate Mason with curious crowds eager to soak up the excitement ahead of the signing ceremony.

Unsuspecting fans and invited VIPs were treated to a showcase of talent on the eye-catching half-court, inspired by Equiti's bold visual identity and capturing the spirit of "Aim higher", as Power Forward Davis Bertans and Guard Nate Mason took to the court, trading shots and displaying their signature skills in an energetic performance.

The excitement continued as onlookers went head-to-head in the fast-paced '30-Second Basket Challenge,' competing for limited edition prizes awarded to the top scorers.

"Innovation spikes when ambition meets discipline, and both Equiti and Dubai Basketball prove that the limits of performance can be reinvented," said Iskandar Najjar, Equiti Group CEO & Co-founder. "This partnership goes beyond the court – it reflects our shared commitment to showcasing Dubai's talent on a global stage, challenging convention, creating opportunities and setting a blueprint for the next era of success."

"Together, we're excited to empower athletes, fans, and clients to push boundaries, excel in performance, and create powerful, positive impact both on and off the court."

Founded in 2017, Equiti has grown into a truly international fintech brand, with their headquarters in Dubai and offices spanning Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company is a pioneering, world-class provider of online trading technology, payment software, physical commodity ownership, investing technology and multi-asset financial products, demonstrating that Dubai-based innovation can dominate on a global stage.

Sharing the same aspiration to excel globally, Dubai Basketball played its inaugural season in the ABA League, finishing the season in the semi-finals against the reigning champions. Earlier this year, the club created history by becoming the first club in the region to compete in the EuroLeague. This milestone was secured through a five-year wild-card agreement beginning with the 2025/26 season, which tips off on Dubai Basketball's EuroLeague debut on September 30th against Partizan at Coca-Cola Arena.

"Our partnership with Equiti expands the boundaries of what we thought we could bring to our fans - collaborating with such a successful home-grown brand, we really are bringing the world to Dubai. Together with Equiti, we want to create moments that capture the energy of Dubai, bringing basketball to the city and showing our fans that they are at the heart of everything we do," added Nick Oakley, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Basketball.

Both organisations are built on a foundation of innovation, precision, and high-performance execution, whether on the court or in global financial markets, reflecting a shared commitment to excellence, agility, and intelligence.

The collaboration reflects how both brands are carrying Dubai's name into arenas worldwide across platforms that support and activate communities – in sport, technology and in finance.

