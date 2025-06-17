Equiti Secures Title Sponsorship of the Youth Football League in Landmark Community Partnership

DUBAI, UAE, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiti, a global fintech group, has secured the exclusive title sponsorship of the Youth Football League (YFL) in Dubai. The newly named Equiti Youth Football League will serve as a flagship initiative to empower future generations through sport, community and financial education.

Hosted at Dubai's iconic Sevens Stadium and backed by major brands including Emirates, Noon, TOD and Gatorade, the YFL attracts thousands of young players across the UAE each season. The league has become a cornerstone for youth development in the region, combining competitive football with values of teamwork, discipline and personal growth.

"As the UAE champions 2025 as the Year of Community, this sponsorship reflects our commitment to investing in initiatives that bring people together and create lasting impact," said Iskandar Najjar, Equiti Group CEO & co-founder. "The Youth Football League gives us a powerful opportunity to help build stronger, more connected communities for the future."

The partnership will see Equiti fully integrated into the league's branding, operations and community initiatives. Beyond naming rights, Equiti aims to support the league's growth through interactive experiences, financial literacy programming and events that engage players, parents and fans.

Andrew Toward, co-founder of the Youth Football League, added: "We are proud to join forces with Equiti, a brand that shares our commitment to empowering the next generation. This partnership will enable us to broaden opportunities for young athletes by investing in the future of youth football across the region, uniting the passion of sport with the power of financial education and innovation."

The Equiti Youth Football League promises an exciting new season ahead – one that celebrates the transformative power of sport and paves the way for young athletes to thrive both on and off the field.

About Equiti

Equiti Group is a global leader in advanced trading technology, payment software, virtual assets, asset management and physical commodity solutions. With a presence across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, the Group is licensed in major financial jurisdictions including the UK, UAE and Cyprus. The Group delivers a best-in-class financial experience to clients across retail, professional, and institutional segments. Learn more at www.equiti.com

About YFL

The Youth Football League (YFL) is the largest and most dynamic youth football competition in the Middle East, based in Dubai. Serving as a premier platform for aspiring footballers, YFL provides a structured and competitive environment that fosters talent development across various age groups. With a commitment to excellence, the league emphasises fair play, skill enhancement and community engagement, contributing significantly to the growth of youth football in the region.

