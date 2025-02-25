Equiti introduces Swap-Free Mini Accounts for interest-free trading

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global fintech group, Equiti, is pleased to announce the launch of Swap-Free Mini Accounts, just the latest enhancement to the Group's client-focused trading solutions. This new account type allows traders to enjoy the flexibility of swap-free trading without administration fees for account balances under $5,000.

Designed with traders in mind, the Swap-Free Mini Account offers the freedom to trade without overnight swap fees, providing a powerful solution for clients adhering to Islamic financial principles or those who simply prefer an interest-free trading experience. With an ever-growing base of traders from diverse cultural and economic backgrounds, the new account reflects Equiti's dedication to creating a supportive and accessible trading environment for everyone.

"At Equiti, our goal is to continuously innovate and provide tailored solutions that meet the diverse needs of our global clientele. By launching the Swap-Free Mini Account, we afford our clients the flexibility to trade without swap fees, making their experience more accessible and straightforward," said Iskandar Najjar, Equiti Group co-founder.

"With the launch of the Swap-Free Mini Account, we're ensuring our clients have access to the tools they need to succeed in global markets, without compromising on the quality of their trading experience," added Brian Myers, Equiti Group's Chief Commercial Officer.

The launch of the Swap-Free Mini Account marks the latest milestone in Equiti's commitment to delivering world-class trading experiences. Backed by cutting-edge technology, competitive trading conditions and exceptional multilingual support, the Group has established itself as the preferred partner for traders of every level.

Visit Equiti's website for more information on the Swap-Free Mini Account: https://www.equiti.com/uae-en/accounts/swap-free-mini-account/

About Equiti

Equiti is the brand name of 'Equiti Securities Currencies Brokers LLC', a leading provider of online trading services regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). Equiti Securities Currencies Brokers LLC is part of the global Equiti Group. The Equiti Group offers trading technology, payment software, virtual assets, asset management and physical commodity solutions with a presence in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606487/equiti_Logo.jpg