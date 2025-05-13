Equiti Group Appoints Yiannos Xenophontos as Group Head of Trading to Support Global Growth

News provided by

Equiti Group

13 May, 2025, 08:37 GMT

DUBAI, UAE, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiti Group, a leading global provider of online trading and fintech solutions, has appointed Yiannos Xenophontos as its new Group Head of Trading. The high-profile hire marks a major milestone in the company's strategic growth journey.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
Equiti Group welcomes Yiannos Xenophontos as Group Head of Trading

With more than 15 years of experience in financial services and capital markets, Yiannos brings extensive industry knowledge and proven leadership to Equiti's trading operations, further strengthening the Group's commitment to excellence, innovation, and institutional-grade service delivery. He will relocate to Equiti's global headquarters in Dubai shortly.

Proven leadership across global markets

Yiannos began his career in London as a Financial Products Analyst in banking before joining FxPro Financial Services Ltd, where he held several senior positions including Chief Dealer and most recently Chief Operating Officer. 

"Yiannos' deeply technical experience in trading and the financial services sector is a tremendous addition to Equiti." said Iskandar Najjar, Equiti Group CEO & co-founder. 

"With Yiannos joining the team, I know we can continue to deliver the best execution and trading experience across the globe."

Continuing on Equiti's growth trajectory

Yiannos joins Equiti at a pivotal time, as the Group accelerates its global expansion, product diversification, and commitment to regulated markets.

"I'm thrilled to join Equiti during such an exciting phase of growth," said Yiannos Xenophontos, Equiti's Global Head of Trading. "The chance to help shape a high-performing global trading operation alongside a talented, innovative team is an opportunity I truly value. Together, we will continue building a trading engine that is smart, scalable, and laser-focused on client success."

About Equiti Group

Equiti Group is a global leader in advanced trading technology, payment software, virtual assets, asset management and physical commodity solutions. With a presence across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, the Group is licensed in major financial jurisdictions including the UK, UAE and Cyprus. The Group delivers a best-in-class financial experience to clients across retail, professional, and institutional segments. Learn more at www.equiti.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2685993/Yiannos_Xenophontos_cropped.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606487/equiti_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Equiti introduces Swap-Free Mini Accounts for interest-free trading

Equiti introduces Swap-Free Mini Accounts for interest-free trading

Leading global fintech group, Equiti, is pleased to announce the launch of Swap-Free Mini Accounts, just the latest enhancement to the Group's...
Equiti brings traders closer to MENA's high growth potential with new stock launch

Equiti brings traders closer to MENA's high growth potential with new stock launch

Equiti, a leading global fintech group, has introduced stock CFDs on some of the most innovative and high-potential companies across the Middle East...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Human Resource & Workforce Management

News Releases in Similar Topics