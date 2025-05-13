Equiti Group Appoints Yiannos Xenophontos as Group Head of Trading to Support Global Growth

DUBAI, UAE, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiti Group, a leading global provider of online trading and fintech solutions, has appointed Yiannos Xenophontos as its new Group Head of Trading. The high-profile hire marks a major milestone in the company's strategic growth journey.

With more than 15 years of experience in financial services and capital markets, Yiannos brings extensive industry knowledge and proven leadership to Equiti's trading operations, further strengthening the Group's commitment to excellence, innovation, and institutional-grade service delivery. He will relocate to Equiti's global headquarters in Dubai shortly.

Proven leadership across global markets

Yiannos began his career in London as a Financial Products Analyst in banking before joining FxPro Financial Services Ltd, where he held several senior positions including Chief Dealer and most recently Chief Operating Officer.

"Yiannos' deeply technical experience in trading and the financial services sector is a tremendous addition to Equiti." said Iskandar Najjar, Equiti Group CEO & co-founder.

"With Yiannos joining the team, I know we can continue to deliver the best execution and trading experience across the globe."

Continuing on Equiti's growth trajectory

Yiannos joins Equiti at a pivotal time, as the Group accelerates its global expansion, product diversification, and commitment to regulated markets.

"I'm thrilled to join Equiti during such an exciting phase of growth," said Yiannos Xenophontos, Equiti's Global Head of Trading. "The chance to help shape a high-performing global trading operation alongside a talented, innovative team is an opportunity I truly value. Together, we will continue building a trading engine that is smart, scalable, and laser-focused on client success."

