Equiti Group and D2A2 Join Forces to Advance Regulated Digital Asset Ecosystem in MENA

DUBAI, UAE, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move set to advance the Middle East and North Africa's (MENA) digital finance landscape, Equiti Group, a global leader in online trading and fintech innovation, has announced a strategic partnership with D2A2 (Dubai Digital Asset Association), the region's premium platform for regulatory discourse on tokenised real-world assets.

This high-impact alliance aims to create a more secure, transparent, and future-ready digital asset ecosystem by aligning industry innovation with evolving regulatory frameworks. It comes as MENA accelerates its leadership in virtual asset regulation, with the UAE's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), ADGM and DIFC driving landmark policy frameworks.

"Finance should work for everyone, not just those with legacy access. Partnering with D2A2 gives us the opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue with fellow industry leaders, share insights, and help shape a more inclusive financial future," stated Iskandar Najjar, Equiti Group CEO & co-founder. "It's about building a community where innovation is driven collectively, and access to opportunity is expanded through collaboration."

A convergence of finance and innovation

Equiti brings deep experience in regulated finance, global market infrastructure and fintech solutions across EMEA. D2A2, meanwhile, is uniquely positioned as a regulatory thought leader, providing a trusted forum for exploring secure digitisation of real-world assets, including property, commodities, and income-generating instruments.

Together, the two organisations will champion collaboration between regulators, policymakers, and private-sector innovators – laying the groundwork for sustainable tokenised finance in the region.

"Our collaboration with Equiti represents a significant step in furthering our commitment to stakeholder engagement and ecosystem development," added Gaurang Desai, Chairman of D2A2.

"By fostering constructive dialogue and supporting responsible innovation, we aim to strengthen Dubai's position as a global hub for digital assets."

Partnership goals: Building the foundation of tomorrow's finance

The Equiti-D2A2 partnership will focus on four core pillars:

Driving industry-regulator dialogue to foster balanced growth of the digital asset sector

to foster balanced growth of the digital asset sector Contributing to policy clarity on tokenisation, custody, and cross-border innovation

on tokenisation, custody, and cross-border innovation Elevating financial literacy on blockchain and real-world asset tokenisation

on blockchain and real-world asset tokenisation Bridging TradFi and DeFi through infrastructure that unites security with agility

A regional movement, global impact

With governments across MENA embracing digital transformation, this partnership signals a growing recognition of the need for public-private collaboration in setting global standards. It also demonstrates how financial innovation, when paired with strong regulation, can unlock new opportunities for investors, institutions and emerging economies alike.

